Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1488 views

Russian "Shaheds" of the "Geran-2" and "Geran-3" types have a flight range of up to 2500 km and 1600 km, respectively, which allows them to reach European countries, including Great Britain and France. Expert Kostiantyn Kryvolap notes that European air defense systems are effective against high-altitude targets, but may have problems with low-flying drones.

Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"

Russian "Shaheds", which in Russia are called "Geran-2" and "Geran-3", can fly up to 2500 km and 1600 km respectively, and therefore any other European country, not just Poland, could be under threat. Aviation expert and analyst Kostiantyn Kryvolap told UNN which countries could be hit and how far Russian "Shaheds" can fly.

Details

On the night of September 10, Russian attack drones flew into Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that 19 incursions into Polish airspace were recorded on the night of September 10.

Tusk states that 19 Russian drones flew into Polish territory: Media name a larger figure10.09.25, 12:01 • 4911 views

As Kryvolap notes, Russian "Geran-2" drones can reach not only Poland, but also other European countries, including Great Britain.

Geran-2 can definitely reach. "Geran-2" can reach Portugal, Great Britain, France, if they start from the Three Sisters (a monument at the border of Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine - ed.)

- says Kryvolap.

In February, the Main Intelligence Directorate stated that Russia was establishing the production of an analogue of the jet "Shahed-238" – "Geran-3" with a small-sized turbojet bypass engine Tolou-10/13, which provides a flight speed of up to 550-600 km/h and a range of 2,500 km.

DIU revealed foreign components and the "filling" of the Russian "Geran-3" drone16.09.25, 10:02 • 35712 views

However, Kryvolap emphasizes that for "Geran-3" drones, Russia still uses Chinese engines that can fly up to 1600 km.

They can't fly further yet. This is enough to reach (targets - ed.) in Ukraine, so perhaps there are no reports that they might have a longer range. At the very beginning, when they appeared, they promised that they would bring the range of this "Shahed-238", which exists among the Iranians, to the level of 2500 km. Judging by this, there is no such characteristic yet.

- adds Kryvolap.

In addition, according to him, such a range is possible only with a minimal load - about 48 kg of warhead.

If it's more, then a 90 kg load reduces the range by 30-35 percent. This is enough for a 90 kg load to fly all over Ukraine, but in Europe, you need to see what's better to put: an additional fuel tank or a warhead.

- adds the expert.

The expert emphasizes that European countries have air defense systems that operate at high altitudes, and therefore air defense units will be able to see Russian drones on radars, however, if they maneuver and fly at low altitudes, Europe does not have "serious" systems that could work on low-flying objects.

House in Poland damaged not by Russian drone, but by Polish missile - minister18.09.25, 09:55 • 3987 views

There are radars, but no systems. And as for intercontinental missiles, ballistics, they have enough of that. Moreover, they look at this situation this way: if something crosses the airspace, they raise F-16s or F-35s, which are equipped with radars that "see" at 250-300 km. If they "miss" the crossing of the eastern border, from Norway to Bulgaria, there is a high probability that they will slip through and fly further. But I don't think this is more of a fantastic theory. They will now provoke Norway, Finland, Estonia, that is, they will go along the eastern border.

- added Kryvolap.

Drone threat triggers alarm in Norway: two foreigners detained - AftonBladet22.09.25, 23:21 • 12049 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

