Drone threat triggers alarm in Norway: two foreigners detained - AftonBladet

08:12 PM • 1356 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
05:45 PM • 10087 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 19748 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 25068 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 37181 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 52716 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 50626 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 27269 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 48218 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 24628 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
752mm
Popular news
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 19335 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 35795 views
Poland will shoot down objects that clearly violate its airspace - TuskSeptember 22, 11:27 AM • 22374 views
Girl beaten in Lviv caught on video: police identified attackersVideoSeptember 22, 02:33 PM • 8746 views
Moldova could become a springboard for Russian troops to enter Odesa region if pro-Russian forces win - Sandu05:57 PM • 5646 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 35937 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 37169 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's roleSeptember 22, 09:32 AM • 52705 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 50615 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measuresSeptember 22, 05:30 AM • 48207 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 35937 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 19417 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 36685 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 87254 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 109828 views
Drone threat triggers alarm in Norway: two foreigners detained - AftonBladet

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1366 views

In central Oslo, the military recorded drone flights over the territory of Akershus Fortress. The police confirmed the incident and reported the detention of two Singaporean citizens, whose involvement in the event is being investigated.

Drone threat triggers alarm in Norway: two foreigners detained - AftonBladet

On September 21, after 9:00 PM, military personnel spotted drones over the Akershus Fortress in central Oslo. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene. This is reported by UNN with reference to AftonBladet.

Details

Police operations chief Øyvind Hammersvold confirmed the appearance of drones in the military zone. According to him, the military were the first to detect the drones.

It later became known that the police detained two Singaporean citizens. Their involvement in the incident is currently being investigated by law enforcement agencies.

Recall

On the evening of September 22, Copenhagen International Airport in Denmark also temporarily suspended operations due to drones spotted in the airspace. Two to four "large" drones were observed in the area.

Veronika Marchenko

Oslo
Copenhagen
Denmark
Norway