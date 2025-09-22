Drone threat triggers alarm in Norway: two foreigners detained - AftonBladet

On September 21, after 9:00 PM, military personnel spotted drones over the Akershus Fortress in central Oslo. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene. This is reported by UNN with reference to AftonBladet.

Details

Police operations chief Øyvind Hammersvold confirmed the appearance of drones in the military zone. According to him, the military were the first to detect the drones.

It later became known that the police detained two Singaporean citizens. Their involvement in the incident is currently being investigated by law enforcement agencies.

Recall

On the evening of September 22, Copenhagen International Airport in Denmark also temporarily suspended operations due to drones spotted in the airspace. Two to four "large" drones were observed in the area.