House in Poland damaged not by Russian drone, but by Polish missile - minister

The cause of damage to the roof of a private house in the village of Wiryki, Lublin Voivodeship, is not fragments of one of the Russian UAVs that attacked Polish airspace on September 10, but probably a missile fired from a Polish aircraft to intercept these drones. This was reported by the Minister-Coordinator of Special Services of Poland, Tomasz Siemoniak, Polsatnews, writes UNN.

Details

Tomasz Siemoniak confirmed that the missile that destroyed the house in the village of Wiryki (Lublin Voivodeship) was most likely fired from a Polish fighter jet.

"Everything indicates that it was a missile fired by our aircraft as part of the defense of Poland, our homeland, our citizens. The army said it would compensate for the damage," Siemoniak said.

Recall

On the night of September 10, Russian attack drones flew into Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine. Rzeszów Airport was closed due to "unplanned military activity."

Also, due to unplanned military activity, the airspace over Lublin Airport (EPLB) was closed.

On the night of September 9-10, Poland deployed its own and allied aircraft for airspace security. This happened after Russian drones flew in during an attack on Ukraine.

Russia was preparing drone attacks against Poland since July, using Polish and Lithuanian SIM cards on its UAVs. This indicates preparation for flights and testing of mobile network connectivity.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims to have "destroyed" Ukrainian defense industry enterprises, while simultaneously denying involvement in the fall of UAV fragments on Polish territory. The occupiers claim that their drones could not reach Poland, despite the facts of incursions.

