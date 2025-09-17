Nawrocki announced readiness to deploy nuclear weapons in Poland

Polish President Karol Nawrocki stated that he supports the deployment of nuclear capabilities in his country and relies on France for this. He said this in an interview with LCI, writes UNN.

Details

Answering the host's question whether he hopes that French nuclear weapons will be deployed in Poland, Nawrocki said that Poland should be involved in the nuclear weapons deployment program.

As President of the Republic of Poland, I believe that Poland should participate in nuclear sharing. It should have its own nuclear, energy, civilian and military capabilities. The partnership between Poland and France is based precisely on this. - said the Polish president.

He emphasized that as president of the country, he wants to do everything that will provide Poland with security guarantees.

When asked by a journalist about the potentially nuclear nature of the threat, Karol Nawrocki admitted that the idea of Poland as a nuclear state is far from reality. However, he declared himself a candidate for "nuclear exchange."

The partnership between Poland and France is precisely this. And this will be made possible by the Nancy Treaty, which I will have the pleasure of signing as President of the Republic of Poland. - he explained.

Recall

New Polish President Karol Nawrocki called on NATO to step up efforts to be ready for war and expressed confidence that the Russian drone attack on Poland on September 10 was controlled from Moscow. He supported Donald Trump's call for NATO countries to stop importing Russian oil.