DIU revealed foreign components and the "filling" of the Russian "Geran-3" drone

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) has unveiled the "filling" of the Russian jet drone "Geran-3" of the "U" series: a 3D model, a list of modules, and a list of foreign components used in this "localized" version. The description appeared on the War&Sanctions website, UNN reports.

Details

As reported by the GUR, "Geran-3" is a jet attack drone. In terms of shape and body, it is very similar to the Iranian Shahed-238, but Russia calls it its own version. The GUR has published a 3D model and a list of components of this model.

The "Geran-3" series "U" UAV uses a Chinese Telefly JT80 turbojet engine, which allows the drone to move at a speed of 300 to 370 km/h; the estimated operational range is up to 1000 km. - reported the GUR.

The GUR explains that the "Geran-3" reaches its highest speed (up to 370 km/h) mainly in areas of operation of Ukrainian air defense and electronic warfare systems, in areas where interceptor UAVs are used, and in the terminal stages of flight when descending to the target.

According to the report, the blocks and modules inside are similar to the gasoline versions of the "Geran-2" series "Y": inertial navigation system (SADRA), pressure measurement unit (ADC), power distribution (PDU), etc. To counter electronic warfare, a jam-resistant satellite navigation system with an adaptive antenna array (CRPA) "Kometa-M12" is used.

Prepare for all of Ukraine to fight drones - sources in the General Staff

"In total, out of 45 identified foreign components, half are from American manufacturers, eight from Chinese, seven Swiss, three German, two British, and one from a Japanese manufacturer," the intelligence agency stated.

According to the report, the jet "Geran-3" drones are equipped with a camera and video transmission system borrowed from the "Geran-2" series "Ъ" model.

The GUR published this information as part of a series of publications "Means of Destruction" on the War&Sanctions website. This section already contains more than five thousand foreign components identified in 177 samples of weapons of the aggressor state Russia and its allies.

Recall

Earlier, the GUR had already stated that more than 100 foreign components were found in Russian drones and missiles. The modernization of "Geran-2" drones is carried out with the participation of Iran and using components from other countries.