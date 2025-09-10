Tusk states that 19 Russian drones flew into Polish territory: Media name a larger figure

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that 19 incursions into Polish airspace were recorded on the night of September 10. Polish media claim that there were likely 23 drones that flew into Polish airspace, UNN reports.

As Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated, 19 incursions into Polish airspace were recorded overnight, and a significant portion of the drones flew in from Belarus.

According to him, it is likely that four drones were shot down.

At the same time, Polish media, citing sources, report that there were likely 23 drones that flew into Polish airspace.

"Some of them were shot down. These were probably objects that could cause damage upon falling. Combat aircraft were used to shoot them down. It is known that Dutch F-35s, which arrived in Poland on September 1 and were supposed to remain there until the end of the year, participated in the operation. The Polish Air Force is expected to receive its first such aircraft at the end of next year. The military has not yet announced whether Polish F-16s were also involved," writes Rzeczpospolita.

Meanwhile, Polish President Karol Nawrocki announced that he would convene a meeting of the National Security Council within 48 hours.

"The news that we will receive full information about what happened in Poland within 48 hours prompted me to decide to convene the National Security Council within 48 hours," said Nawrocki.

On Wednesday night, a Russian drone crashed into a residential building in the village of Wyryki, in the Włodawa County of the Lublin Voivodeship.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that at least eight enemy UAVs crossed the state border of Ukraine in the direction of the Republic of Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called the violation of airspace by Russian drones a "massive provocation" at a government meeting on Wednesday.

