Tusk states that 19 Russian drones flew into Polish territory: Media name a larger figure

$41.120.13
48.290.09
ukenru
08:44 AM • 3456 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 5892 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
07:09 AM • 11421 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
06:41 AM • 18269 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
06:30 AM • 15061 views
Over 400 enemy targets eliminated by Ukrainian air defense
September 10, 01:02 AM • 41863 views
US Department of Justice seeks death penalty for Ukrainian woman's killer
September 9, 07:32 PM • 83878 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 9, 04:05 PM • 71829 views
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 82343 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
September 9, 02:25 PM • 34282 views
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2.5m/s
53%
756mm
Popular news
Poland officially confirmed that it engaged its own and allied aircraft for airspace security.PhotoSeptember 9, 11:36 PM • 48580 views
"Scientific" fishing for 258 tons: director of state institute exposed for abuse of officePhotoSeptember 10, 12:14 AM • 37664 views
Another Polish airport closed due to "unplanned military activity"PhotoSeptember 10, 12:42 AM • 38186 views
Poland confirmed that Russian drones entered its territory: three voivodeships are under threatPhotoSeptember 10, 02:37 AM • 21590 views
Large-scale alarm in Ukraine: Russia launched cruise missilesSeptember 10, 03:12 AM • 48458 views
Publications
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo08:44 AM • 3476 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 5932 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 9, 07:32 PM • 83888 views
Son of Transcarpathian Regional Council deputy, exposed for selling timber, suspected of robbery: what is known about the family of the elected officialVideoSeptember 9, 04:51 PM • 53098 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 82349 views
Actual people
Donald Tusk
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Rafael Grossi
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 55885 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 51599 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 48973 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 117894 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 73089 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-101
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Tusk states that 19 Russian drones flew into Polish territory: Media name a larger figure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1042 views

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced 19 incursions of Russian drones into the country's airspace, while media report 23. The president convenes the National Security Council.

Tusk states that 19 Russian drones flew into Polish territory: Media name a larger figure

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that 19 incursions into Polish airspace were recorded on the night of September 10. Polish media claim that there were likely 23 drones that flew into Polish airspace, UNN reports.

Details

As Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated, 19 incursions into Polish airspace were recorded overnight, and a significant portion of the drones flew in from Belarus.

According to him, it is likely that four drones were shot down.

At the same time, Polish media, citing sources, report that there were likely 23 drones that flew into Polish airspace.

"Some of them were shot down. These were probably objects that could cause damage upon falling. Combat aircraft were used to shoot them down. It is known that Dutch F-35s, which arrived in Poland on September 1 and were supposed to remain there until the end of the year, participated in the operation. The Polish Air Force is expected to receive its first such aircraft at the end of next year. The military has not yet announced whether Polish F-16s were also involved," writes Rzeczpospolita.

Meanwhile, Polish President Karol Nawrocki announced that he would convene a meeting of the National Security Council within 48 hours.

"The news that we will receive full information about what happened in Poland within 48 hours prompted me to decide to convene the National Security Council within 48 hours," said Nawrocki.

Recall

On Wednesday night, a Russian drone crashed into a residential building in the village of Wyryki, in the Włodawa County of the Lublin Voivodeship.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that at least eight enemy UAVs crossed the state border of Ukraine in the direction of the Republic of Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called the violation of airspace by Russian drones a "massive provocation" at a government meeting on Wednesday.

Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia10.09.25, 11:33 • 5942 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Belarus
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon
Poland