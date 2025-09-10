Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia

The massive violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones could become a serious challenge for NATO. At the same time, Moscow could use the incident to discredit Ukraine and accuse Kyiv of trying to drag Warsaw into the war. Political scientist Oleh Lisnyi told UNN about this.

As the expert noted, this is not the first time that the Russian Federation has crossed the border of a NATO member state, specifically Poland, with its aircraft.

We remember very well, at least we should remember the missile that flew into Polish territory from Russia and even killed a citizen of that country, but under pressure from the United States, Poland pretended that it was Ukrainian. And Biden then, if I'm not mistaken, he was in Malaysia, from there he saw that it was a Ukrainian missile. - says Lisnyi.

He added that, although the investigation is still ongoing, everyone, so to speak, decided "not to push this situation anymore." But today the attack was repeated, and unlike the previous one, it was massive.

"And there can be several versions here. One is that drones cannot fly so massively without a pre-programmed task. That is, each of them has a target embedded in it, where it is flying. Here, the 'stories' that they deviated, in my opinion, seem ridiculous. However, I am sure that Russia will try to make another IPSO out of this - psychological pressure on Poland and on NATO member states," the political scientist explained, adding that Russia will insist that it was allegedly Ukrainian air defense that diverted the drones from their route and that they allegedly flew into Polish territory.

This, in turn, will be considered "nothing less than a provocation by the Ukrainian authorities."

This will be 100% the case, and it is worth emphasizing and noting in that sense. Why do I draw such a conclusion? Because I have already looked at their public pages a bit, they (in Russia - ed.) have some who say that Russia did it, and there are some who confirm my version that "it's not us, it's Ukraine." And this is how they are dragging Poland into a war with us, or NATO in general. - notes the expert.

In this context, according to the expert, what is important is how Polish society will react to this, which, like any society in democratic states, puts pressure on the authorities. And there is also a certain diversity in Polish public pages, the expert says.

"From sensible people who understand what happened, to those who are already falling for, as I understand it, these Russian fakes. Therefore, there will be a lot in the information field in Poland. And what we may not like is that there will be a Russian trace and a Polish one too. Because it's fashionable there to blame us for everything," says Lisnyi.

Whether Poland will dare to raise this issue at the NATO level is questionable. As the expert says, Poland may consider Article Four of NATO, which provides for consultations with allies if one of the alliance members believes that military force may be used against it or has already been used.

Hypothetically, in my opinion, it's more Article Five, because the Poles always said that when those drones flew in, they were isolated and did not aim to harm a NATO member country. But here there were 10, right? And they flew very far, if I'm not mistaken, 50 km deep. And the military regarded this as an act of aggression. - emphasizes the expert.

So, according to Lisnyi, in this case, everything depends on whether Poland dares and whether there will be pressure from NATO to "ignore this situation, without forcing allies to react in a certain way, so as not to provoke Russia."

"Is it beneficial for Poland to raise the 'degree' around this event, in my opinion, from Ukraine's point of view - yes. It is worth doing, since we have already come out with an initiative, old and new, that let's allow NATO member countries to shoot down drones and missiles even over our territory in order to protect themselves in the first place. That is, if you shoot down on the territory of, conditionally, Ukraine, then, of course, all this will not reach Poland," says the political scientist.

At the same time, whether the Poles will agree to this and whether they will consider it necessary for themselves now is a big question.

Therefore, I remain, you know, a pessimist here, although, in my opinion, now is the most opportune moment, by the way, to accept our proposal and protect ourselves. - emphasized the expert.

Nevertheless, Poland's reaction is currently predictably moderate, "not what the situation demands," says the expert.

"Their incomprehensible position and the expectation that the United States will always be behind them and help them, this is also a challenge, in fact. Now it will be clear how much the United States is behind them," the political scientist noted.

When asked what could explain Trump's reaction, who refused to comment on the incident, the political scientist replied that it was not convenient news for him, so he took a pause.

"Well, this is inconvenient news for him, and that's why he ignores it. He will work out his understanding of this moment, then he will react. Recently he met with the president, told how everything is fine, and then boom, and this. And he immediately takes a pause. Well, Trump is Trump, there's nothing new here," Lisnyi concluded.

