Another escalatory step, Moscow is testing the limits of what is possible: Zelenskyy on UAV violation of Polish airspace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1206 views

Russia attacked 15 regions of Ukraine with 415 drones and over 40 missiles. Eight Russian-Iranian drones were recorded in the airspace of Poland, a NATO country.

Another escalatory step, Moscow is testing the limits of what is possible: Zelenskyy on UAV violation of Polish airspace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the consequences of Russian strikes: the head of state reported that 15 regions of Ukraine were under attack by the Russian Armed Forces and emphasized that the aggressor's means of attack had entered Polish territory.

UNN reports with reference to the page of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Details

About 415 drones of various types and over 40 cruise and ballistic missiles. 15 of our regions were under attack.

- the president emphasized on another act of terror by the Russian Federation. 

 Zelenskyy noted that Russia always tries to test the "limits of the possible."

If it does not meet a strong reaction, (Moscow) remains at a new level of escalation. 

- added the president

Zelenskyy also stated that on the night of September 10, there was another escalatory step:

Russian-Iranian "Shaheds" operated in the airspace of Poland, in the airspace of NATO. Not one "Shahed", which could be called an accident, but at least 8 attack drones that were aimed in the direction of Poland.

- reported the President of Ukraine. 

He noted several episodes from the general consequences of Russia's terror during the night:

rescuers are working in Volochysk, Khmelnytskyi region, where Russians hit an ordinary sewing workshop with a missile. As of now, three people are known to have been injured. This is just one of the places of today's massive Russian strike ..  Unfortunately, one person died as a result of the shelling in Zhytomyr region.

- Zelenskyy stated.

The President of Ukraine expressed condolences to the relatives and friends. 

Recall

Explosions were heard in Kyiv on the evening of September 9, air defense worked on Russian drones.

The Russian army attacked Zhytomyr region with missiles and drones. Civilian enterprises and private houses were damaged.

In Khmelnytskyi region, three people were injured as a result of a massive Russian attack. A sewing factory was destroyed, and a gas station and houses were damaged.

On the night of September 9-10, Poland activated its own and allied aircraft for air space security. 

Russian occupiers attacked Izmail district of Odesa region on September 10.

Ihor Telezhnikov

