Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed

On Wednesday night, a Russian drone crashed into a residential building in the village of Wyryki, Włodawa County, Lublin Voivodeship. Polsat News reported the incident, citing local police, writes UNN.

According to Deputy Inspector Andrzej Fijołek, drone debris damaged the building's roof and a car parked in the yard. Fortunately, there were no casualties among the residents. Authorities and law enforcement are working at the scene to assess the extent of the damage.

