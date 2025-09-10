$41.250.03
48.380.22
ukenru
06:41 AM • 428 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
06:30 AM • 1146 views
Over 400 enemy targets eliminated by Ukrainian air defense
02:37 AM • 19271 views
Poland confirmed that Russian drones entered its territory: three voivodeships are under threatPhoto
01:02 AM • 31481 views
US Department of Justice seeks death penalty for Ukrainian woman's killer
September 9, 07:32 PM • 66428 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 9, 04:05 PM • 64803 views
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 70228 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
September 9, 02:25 PM • 32850 views
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
Exclusive
September 9, 07:55 AM • 56600 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 98159 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2m/s
74%
755mm
Popular news
Russian drones flew into Poland: local airport closed due to "unplanned military activity"PhotoSeptember 9, 10:51 PM • 27721 views
Poland officially confirmed that it engaged its own and allied aircraft for airspace security.PhotoSeptember 9, 11:36 PM • 36369 views
"Scientific" fishing for 258 tons: director of state institute exposed for abuse of officePhotoSeptember 10, 12:14 AM • 28109 views
Another Polish airport closed due to "unplanned military activity"PhotoSeptember 10, 12:42 AM • 28359 views
Large-scale alarm in Ukraine: Russia launched cruise missiles03:12 AM • 38457 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 9, 07:32 PM • 66367 views
Son of Transcarpathian Regional Council deputy, exposed for selling timber, suspected of robbery: what is known about the family of the elected officialVideoSeptember 9, 04:51 PM • 43266 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 70175 views
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentationSeptember 9, 07:22 AM • 67715 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 98128 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Andriy Sybiha
Binyamin Netanyahu
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 49849 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 46320 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 44167 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 113175 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 68740 views
Actual
Shahed-136
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition
Eiffel Tower

Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 392 views

In the village of Wiryki, Lublin Voivodeship, a Russian drone crashed into a residential building, damaging the roof and a car; there were no casualties. The incident occurred during a night attack by Russia on Ukraine, with some drones violating Polish airspace.

Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed

On Wednesday night, a Russian drone crashed into a residential building in the village of Wyryki, Włodawa County, Lublin Voivodeship. Polsat News reported the incident, citing local police, writes UNN.

Details

According to Deputy Inspector Andrzej Fijołek, drone debris damaged the building's roof and a car parked in the yard. Fortunately, there were no casualties among the residents. Authorities and law enforcement are working at the scene to assess the extent of the damage.

An incident occurred in the town of Wyryki, resulting in damage to a residential building. We do not yet know the exact details; we do not know if it was the drone itself that fell on the building and damaged the roof and ceiling, or if it was drone debris.

— said Mariusz Zańko, Mayor of Włodawa County.

According to local residents, an explosion was heard and Polish fighter jets were spotted before the incident. The official emphasized that the situation caused significant concern among the community.

The Polish Government Security Centre issued a warning to residents of the Lublin, Podkarpackie, and Podlaskie voivodeships, urging them to immediately report any drones they observe.

The incident occurred amidst a massive night attack by Russia on Ukraine, during which some drones violated Polish airspace. The Operational Command of the Armed Forces called this a direct act of aggression that poses a threat to the security of Polish citizens.

Recall

Poland completed its air operations after Russian drones invaded its airspace on the night of September 10. Searches for possible UAV crash sites are ongoing, and citizens are urged not to touch unknown objects.

Poland announced the downing of Russian drones that violated its airspace during an attack on Ukraine. Fragments of one of them have already been found.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk convened an emergency government meeting due to the violation of airspace by Russian UAVs. It will take place at 9:00 AM Kyiv time.

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Poland