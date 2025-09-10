Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
In the village of Wiryki, Lublin Voivodeship, a Russian drone crashed into a residential building, damaging the roof and a car; there were no casualties. The incident occurred during a night attack by Russia on Ukraine, with some drones violating Polish airspace.
On Wednesday night, a Russian drone crashed into a residential building in the village of Wyryki, Włodawa County, Lublin Voivodeship. Polsat News reported the incident, citing local police, writes UNN.
Details
According to Deputy Inspector Andrzej Fijołek, drone debris damaged the building's roof and a car parked in the yard. Fortunately, there were no casualties among the residents. Authorities and law enforcement are working at the scene to assess the extent of the damage.
An incident occurred in the town of Wyryki, resulting in damage to a residential building. We do not yet know the exact details; we do not know if it was the drone itself that fell on the building and damaged the roof and ceiling, or if it was drone debris.
According to local residents, an explosion was heard and Polish fighter jets were spotted before the incident. The official emphasized that the situation caused significant concern among the community.
The Polish Government Security Centre issued a warning to residents of the Lublin, Podkarpackie, and Podlaskie voivodeships, urging them to immediately report any drones they observe.
The incident occurred amidst a massive night attack by Russia on Ukraine, during which some drones violated Polish airspace. The Operational Command of the Armed Forces called this a direct act of aggression that poses a threat to the security of Polish citizens.
Recall
Poland completed its air operations after Russian drones invaded its airspace on the night of September 10. Searches for possible UAV crash sites are ongoing, and citizens are urged not to touch unknown objects.
Poland announced the downing of Russian drones that violated its airspace during an attack on Ukraine. Fragments of one of them have already been found.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk convened an emergency government meeting due to the violation of airspace by Russian UAVs. It will take place at 9:00 AM Kyiv time.