"Large-scale provocation": Tusk stated that Poland is ready to shoot down Russian drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 714 views

Several Russian drones crossed Polish airspace, some of them were shot down by air defense forces.

"Large-scale provocation": Tusk stated that Poland is ready to shoot down Russian drones

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called the violation of airspace by Russian drones a "large-scale provocation" at a government meeting on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk held an extraordinary government meeting and met twice with President Karol Nawrocki, including at 6:30 AM. According to him, Poland and its allies were prepared for such a development of events, and all established protocols worked properly.

We are ready to repel such provocations and attacks. Our military and allies successfully passed this test. We are probably dealing with a large-scale provocation. For the first time, Russian drones were shot down over the territory of a NATO country, so all our partners are taking the situation as seriously as possible 

– Tusk stated.

Addition 

The Zamość District Prosecutor's Office confirmed that fragments of another drone – its stabilizer – were found in Cześniki, Zamość County. The crash site is under protection, and investigative actions are ongoing. The authorities have already published a map with the probable flight routes of enemy aircraft.

Recall

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk convened an emergency government meeting due to the violation of airspace by Russian UAVs. 

Tusk stated that there is no reason for panic after the violation of airspace by Russian UAVs. 

The damaged drone fell on a residential building in the village of Wyryki, damaging the roof and a car.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
NATO
Donald Tusk
Poland