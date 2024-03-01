Netherlands announces new military aid package for Ukraine

The Netherlands will provide a new military aid package for Ukraine. It will include inflatable boats and landing craft. Funds will be allocated for the purchase of ammunition. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands, UNN reports.

The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with fast and highly maneuverable rubber and patrol boats, as well as amphibious assault ships. The Netherlands has also allocated 250 million euros for a Czech initiative to order a large number of artillery shells for Ukraine in the short term, - the statement said.

Details

Ukraine will receive 14 rigid-hull inflatable boats (RHIBs), 8 paramilitary river patrol boats and CB90 landing craft.

Some of these boats will be supplied from the Ministry of Defense's own stocks, and others from industrial enterprises.

Addendum

Since the beginning of December 2023, the Netherlands has supplied various types of ammunition, radar systems, and individual weapons such as rifles and machine guns. Field hospitals, tents and accessories, generators, and numerous medical supplies have also been sent to Ukraine.

In addition, last Monday evening it was announced that the Netherlands will supply over 100 million euros of additional ammunition. In addition to the Netherlands' continued support in the long term, more ammunition is a priority for Ukraine.

Recall

Ukraine and the Netherlands have signed a bilateral security agreement that provides for €2 billion in military aid to Ukraine this year and further defense assistance over the next ten years.