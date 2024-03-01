Netherlands announces new military aid package for Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 16777 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 53883 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 41839 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 209263 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 188774 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 175971 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221132 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249261 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155064 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371622 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 169356 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 61019 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 79936 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 42947 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 35119 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 14487 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 53883 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 209263 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 170177 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 188774 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 11092 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20127 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20724 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 35723 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 43544 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Netherlands announces new military aid package for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26340 views

Ukraine will receive new military assistance from the Netherlands. It will include, among other things, high-speed and maneuverable vessels, namely rubber, patrol and combat boats.

Netherlands announces new military aid package for Ukraine

The Netherlands will provide a new military aid package for Ukraine. It will include inflatable boats and landing craft. Funds will be allocated for the purchase of ammunition. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands, UNN reports.

The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with fast and highly maneuverable rubber and patrol boats, as well as amphibious assault ships. The Netherlands has also allocated 250 million euros for a Czech initiative to order a large number of artillery shells for Ukraine in the short term,

- the statement said.

Details

Ukraine will receive 14 rigid-hull inflatable boats (RHIBs), 8 paramilitary river patrol boats and CB90 landing craft.

Some of these boats will be supplied from the Ministry of Defense's own stocks, and others from industrial enterprises.

Addendum

Since the beginning of December 2023, the Netherlands has supplied various types of ammunition, radar systems, and individual weapons such as rifles and machine guns. Field hospitals, tents and accessories, generators, and numerous medical supplies have also been sent to Ukraine.

In addition, last Monday evening it was announced that the Netherlands will supply over 100 million euros of additional ammunition. In addition to the Netherlands' continued support in the long term, more ammunition is a priority for Ukraine.

Recall

Ukraine and the Netherlands have signed a bilateral security agreement that provides for €2 billion in military aid to Ukraine this year and further defense assistance over the next ten years.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
Ministry of Defence (Netherlands)
Netherlands
Ukraine
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90