Dutch military opened fire on drones over airbase: what is known

Dutch military opened fire on drones over an airbase. DW reports this, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that after this, the unknown drones flew away. As the country's Ministry of Defense stated, they could not be tracked.

Personnel at the Volkel military facility observed UAVs for two hours. The reasons for the drones' appearance near the airbase are unknown - the report says.

It is also indicated that for security reasons, the Dutch Ministry of Defense refused to disclose other details of the incident, including explaining how exactly the drones were detected and what actions were taken. The gendarmerie and police of the country are conducting an investigation.

Context

In recent months, unknown UAVs have been spotted over airports, military bases, and critical infrastructure facilities in several European countries. The incidents caused temporary airport closures in Germany, Denmark, Spain, Norway, Poland, and Lithuania.

Recall

Belgium purchased autonomous Blaze drones from the Latvian company Origin Robotics to detect and neutralize enemy devices.

