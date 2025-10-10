Ukraine and the Netherlands signed a memorandum on joint drone production - Zelenskyy

Today, October 10, Ukraine and the Netherlands signed a memorandum on joint drone production, which is one of the promising areas of cooperation. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

A new important step in our defense cooperation with the Netherlands – today our countries signed a memorandum on joint drone production. This is one of the promising areas of bilateral cooperation

He noted that since the beginning of the full-scale war, assistance from the Netherlands has already reached $9 billion, and within the framework of the PURL initiative – about $600 million.

During today's meeting with the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands Ruben Brekelmans, we discussed the development of joint drone production and the implementation of the initiative and cooperation with the Netherlands on this issue. I am grateful for the meeting and for all efforts to support our people