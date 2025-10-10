Ukraine and the Netherlands signed a memorandum on joint drone production - Zelenskyy

$41.510.10
48.210.07
ukenru
05:04 PM • 3546 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
03:17 PM • 14201 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
02:10 PM • 14285 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
02:04 PM • 13857 views
Detailed discussions are underway regarding the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, there is no 'no' answer - MFA
01:35 PM • 18726 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhoto
October 10, 10:53 AM • 28929 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo
October 10, 09:44 AM • 32586 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
October 10, 09:08 AM • 17908 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
October 10, 07:24 AM • 18572 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 10, 03:50 AM • 18296 views
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
2.4m/s
90%
746mm
Popular news
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhotoOctober 10, 09:18 AM • 23562 views
Emergency blackouts have already been canceled in three cities, power restored to 270,000 Kyiv residents - Ministry of EnergyOctober 10, 09:38 AM • 20881 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideoOctober 10, 10:04 AM • 19004 views
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot RobbieOctober 10, 11:09 AM • 15664 views
Cherkasy region fully powered, but emergency blackouts continue in 7 regions and Kyiv - Ministry of Energy12:07 PM • 11078 views
Publications
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto03:17 PM • 14220 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhoto01:35 PM • 18730 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideoOctober 10, 10:53 AM • 28933 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?October 10, 09:44 AM • 32590 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 83479 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Alexander Stubb
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot RobbieOctober 10, 11:09 AM • 15757 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideoOctober 10, 10:04 AM • 19095 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhotoOctober 10, 09:18 AM • 23648 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 83479 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 35290 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Fox News
Hand grenade
The Guardian
E-6 Mercury

Ukraine and the Netherlands signed a memorandum on joint drone production - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1378 views

Ukraine and the Netherlands signed a memorandum on joint drone production on October 10. This cooperation is a promising direction, and the total assistance from the Netherlands to Ukraine has reached $9 billion.

Ukraine and the Netherlands signed a memorandum on joint drone production - Zelenskyy

Today, October 10, Ukraine and the Netherlands signed a memorandum on joint drone production, which is one of the promising areas of cooperation. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

A new important step in our defense cooperation with the Netherlands – today our countries signed a memorandum on joint drone production. This is one of the promising areas of bilateral cooperation

- Zelenskyy wrote.

He noted that since the beginning of the full-scale war, assistance from the Netherlands has already reached $9 billion, and within the framework of the PURL initiative – about $600 million.

During today's meeting with the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands Ruben Brekelmans, we discussed the development of joint drone production and the implementation of the initiative and cooperation with the Netherlands on this issue. I am grateful for the meeting and for all efforts to support our people

- Zelenskyy added.

Recall

The UK Ministry of Defense prematurely transferred hundreds of air defense missiles manufactured in Belfast to Ukraine. These light multi-purpose missiles have been used to protect Ukraine's airspace since February 2022.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
United Kingdom
Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle