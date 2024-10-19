The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with drones worth 42.6 million euros
Kyiv • UNN
The Dutch Ministry of Defense has announced the purchase of modern DeltaQuad drones for Ukraine. The drones, worth €42.6 million, are designed for real-time reconnaissance and surveillance.
The Dutch Ministry of Defense has announced the purchase of reconnaissance drones for Ukraine worth 42.6 million euros. This is stated on the ministry's website, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that this purchase is the first step in the implementation of the plan for drones for Ukraine, which was announced by Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans during his visit to Ukraine.
We are talking about modern drones from DeltaQuad. They are used for real-time information from the battlefield, intelligence gathering and surveillance. The UAVs will be equipped with new technologies that will allow them to remain invisible, resist jamming and operate autonomously if they temporarily lose contact with the base.
Ukraine desperately needs such drones for reconnaissance. Ukrainian troops must be able to see what the Russian aggressor is doing and planning on the battlefield. This will help Ukraine maintain its defense. A total of 400 million euros have been allocated for the implementation of the Drone Action Plan, of which more than 50% is from the Dutch industry. The procurement from DeltaQuad is part of these funds,
