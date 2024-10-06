The Netherlands handed over its first F-16s to Ukraine and announced a drone initiative

Ukraine received the first batch of fighter jets promised by the Netherlands. In addition, Amsterdam announced its participation in the development of drones for our country. This was announced by Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans on the social network X, UNN reports.

For the first time, I can officially announce that the first Dutch F-16s have been delivered to Ukraine. This is urgently needed. In Kharkiv, I saw the damage from Russian air strikes and heard frequent air raid alarms. The remaining 24 aircraft will arrive in the coming months, - he wrote.

Also in another post, Brekelmans said that the Netherlands remains at the forefront of supporting Ukraine, and that is why he is announcing an action plan on unmanned aerial vehicles.

We will provide 400 million euros worth of advanced drones. For reconnaissance, defense and offense. Almost half of them will be developed in the Netherlands, - said the head of the defense ministry.

Recall

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans arrived on an unannounced visit to Ukraine and visited Kharkiv, which is 40 km from the border with Russia. He saw the effects of Russian shelling and said that Ukraine can only defend itself by keeping Russia at a greater distance.