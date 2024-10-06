The Netherlands handed over its first F-16s to Ukraine and announced a drone initiative

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 55609 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102111 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164910 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136682 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142456 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138727 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181190 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112038 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171983 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104732 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 95185 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108833 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110936 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 39987 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 47469 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164911 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181191 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171984 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199376 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188347 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141346 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141445 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146186 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137636 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154552 views
The Netherlands handed over its first F-16s to Ukraine and announced a drone initiative

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 75417 views

The Netherlands delivered the first F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine and announced a plan to provide advanced drones worth €400 million.

Ukraine received the first batch of fighter jets promised by the Netherlands. In addition, Amsterdam announced its participation in the development of drones for our country. This was announced by Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans on the social network X, UNN reports.

For the first time, I can officially announce that the first Dutch F-16s have been delivered to Ukraine. This is urgently needed. In Kharkiv, I saw the damage from Russian air strikes and heard frequent air raid alarms. The remaining 24 aircraft will arrive in the coming months,

- he wrote.

Also in another post, Brekelmans said that the Netherlands remains at the forefront of supporting Ukraine, and that is why he is announcing an action plan on unmanned aerial vehicles.

We will provide 400 million euros worth of advanced drones. For reconnaissance, defense and offense. Almost half of them will be developed in the Netherlands,

- said the head of the defense ministry.

Recall

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans arrived on an unannounced visit to Ukraine and visited Kharkiv, which is 40 km from the border with Russia. He saw the effects of Russian shelling and said that Ukraine can only defend itself by keeping Russia at a greater distance.

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
amsterdamAmsterdam
netherlandsNetherlands
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising