The Netherlands announced the transfer of 100 drone detection radars to Ukraine and funding for the production of 600,000 drones

The Netherlands revealed that as part of a new aid package for Ukraine, they are providing 100 drone detection radars, and announced that contracts have been signed with Ukrainian companies for the production of 600,000 drones, as stated by the country's Ministry of Defense on Tuesday, writes UNN.

The Netherlands is providing Ukraine with another 100 drone detection radars. Vehicles for transporting the wounded will also be sent to the country. - reported the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands.

The Netherlands is also investing additional funds in support in the form of drones.

This support package totals approximately 175 million euros. This is in addition to the contracts signed these days with Ukrainian industry for the production of drones worth 500 million euros. - indicated the country's defense ministry.

It is noted that the 100 drone detection radars that Ukraine will receive are systems capable of detecting drones and then transmitting this information to air defense, which can neutralize the drones. "The delivery of detection radars should be completed by the end of the year," the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands reported.

"In addition, 20 Ermine CASEVAC unmanned vehicles will be (partially) sent to Ukraine. The country can use these modular systems for evacuating the wounded," the statement reads.

"The Netherlands is also allocating an additional 80 million euros for drones. This support is provided through the international drone coalition. Earlier, the Netherlands announced that it would invest 20 million euros in this," the ministry noted.

As reported, the new support package is an addition to the 400 million euro package for maritime security, which was recently announced.

"In addition, the Netherlands recently signed contracts with Ukrainian industry for the production of 600,000 drones. This is a 500 million euro package for drones that Ukraine urgently needs at the front. This so-called "Drone Line" initiative helps ensure that Russia cannot break through," the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands noted.

The country's Minister of Defense, Ruben Brekelmans, indicated that the Netherlands will continue to relentlessly support Ukraine.

