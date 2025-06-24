$41.870.04
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 24127 views
08:36 AM • 63506 views
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The Hague
Exclusive
08:07 AM • 60153 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 71831 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
07:34 AM • 63727 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 49903 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 62595 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 59206 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 287745 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 120407 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

The Netherlands announced the transfer of 100 drone detection radars to Ukraine and funding for the production of 600,000 drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 322 views

The Netherlands is providing Ukraine with a new aid package worth 175 million euros, which includes 100 drone detection radars and 20 Ermine CASEVAC unmanned vehicles for evacuating the wounded. In addition, contracts have been signed with Ukrainian companies for the production of 600,000 drones worth 500 million euros.

The Netherlands announced the transfer of 100 drone detection radars to Ukraine and funding for the production of 600,000 drones

The Netherlands revealed that as part of a new aid package for Ukraine, they are providing 100 drone detection radars, and announced that contracts have been signed with Ukrainian companies for the production of 600,000 drones, as stated by the country's Ministry of Defense on Tuesday, writes UNN.

The Netherlands is providing Ukraine with another 100 drone detection radars. Vehicles for transporting the wounded will also be sent to the country.

- reported the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands.

The Netherlands is also investing additional funds in support in the form of drones.

This support package totals approximately 175 million euros. This is in addition to the contracts signed these days with Ukrainian industry for the production of drones worth 500 million euros.

- indicated the country's defense ministry.

It is noted that the 100 drone detection radars that Ukraine will receive are systems capable of detecting drones and then transmitting this information to air defense, which can neutralize the drones. "The delivery of detection radars should be completed by the end of the year," the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands reported.

"In addition, 20 Ermine CASEVAC unmanned vehicles will be (partially) sent to Ukraine. The country can use these modular systems for evacuating the wounded," the statement reads.

"The Netherlands is also allocating an additional 80 million euros for drones. This support is provided through the international drone coalition. Earlier, the Netherlands announced that it would invest 20 million euros in this," the ministry noted.

As reported, the new support package is an addition to the 400 million euro package for maritime security, which was recently announced.

"In addition, the Netherlands recently signed contracts with Ukrainian industry for the production of 600,000 drones. This is a 500 million euro package for drones that Ukraine urgently needs at the front. This so-called "Drone Line" initiative helps ensure that Russia cannot break through," the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands noted.

The country's Minister of Defense, Ruben Brekelmans, indicated that the Netherlands will continue to relentlessly support Ukraine.

Netherlands allocates additional 175 million euros to support Ukraine: most of the funds for drones24.06.25, 12:44 • 1190 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Ministry of Defence (Netherlands)
Netherlands
Ukraine
