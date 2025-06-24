Netherlands allocates additional 175 million euros to support Ukraine: most of the funds for drones

$41.870.04
48.020.18
ukenru
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 18310 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
08:36 AM • 44624 views
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The Hague
Exclusive
08:07 AM • 44869 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 56750 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
07:34 AM • 50050 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 43018 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
05:31 AM • 57745 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 58468 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 260440 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 120224 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
4.3m/s
68%
746mm
Popular news
Night attack on Sumy region: three people killed, including a childJune 24, 01:14 AM • 73284 views
Ukraine condemned Iran's missile strike on Qatar, pointing to Tehran's ties with RussiaJune 24, 02:25 AM • 93685 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms: forecasters give June 24 forecastJune 24, 03:59 AM • 87384 views
Trump announced the ceasefire between Israel and Iran came into effect05:38 AM • 86397 views
Almost a quarter of a million euros and dollars were tried to be smuggled out of Ukraine in a car trunk: stopped at the EU border06:16 AM • 70583 views
Publications
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"09:55 AM • 16666 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental Imitation08:49 AM • 38299 views
Refreshing summer classics: delicious cold soup recipes for hot daysJune 23, 07:05 PM • 86696 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandalJune 23, 04:46 PM • 260440 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform billJune 23, 01:36 PM • 188346 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Rustem Umerov
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Dnipro
The Hague
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 85383 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 164942 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 287681 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 155345 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 152667 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mi-8
Shahed-136
Buk air defense system
Tor missile system

Netherlands allocates additional 175 million euros to support Ukraine: most of the funds for drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 394 views

The Dutch government is allocating 175 million euros to support Ukraine, with most of the funds going to the purchase of new drones and radar systems. This assistance is crucial for repelling attacks by Russian drones and missiles.

Netherlands allocates additional 175 million euros to support Ukraine: most of the funds for drones

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans announced a new financial support package for Ukraine on the first day of the NATO summit, Tuesday, June 24. This concerns funds for military needs.

UNN reports with reference to Nederlands Dagblad.

Details

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Netherlands has approved a new additional package of financing for military aid to Ukraine. The Dutch government is allocating 175 million euros to support Ukraine, Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans announced on Tuesday, the first day of the NATO summit.

The official noted that the recently promised support is "crucial" as Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv, "are under attack from Russian drones and missiles."

Accordingly, 80 million euros are planned to be spent on the purchase of new drones. The remaining money is intended for hundreds of radar systems that detect drones, and for unmanned aerial vehicles.

Drone detection systems are important for repelling these attacks by the Russian army. Also, heavy fighting continues on the front in the east of the country, the official also noted.

Recall

UNN previously reported that the Netherlands is providing 7 million euros for the UCAP aid package and 20 million euros for the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine.

The Netherlands announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth 209.5 million euros. The funds will be directed to the restoration of critical infrastructure and humanitarian aid, as well as 45 million euros - to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPolitics
NATO
European Union
Netherlands
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9