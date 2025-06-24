Netherlands allocates additional 175 million euros to support Ukraine: most of the funds for drones

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans announced a new financial support package for Ukraine on the first day of the NATO summit, Tuesday, June 24. This concerns funds for military needs.

UNN reports with reference to Nederlands Dagblad.

Details

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Netherlands has approved a new additional package of financing for military aid to Ukraine. The Dutch government is allocating 175 million euros to support Ukraine, Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans announced on Tuesday, the first day of the NATO summit.

The official noted that the recently promised support is "crucial" as Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv, "are under attack from Russian drones and missiles."

Accordingly, 80 million euros are planned to be spent on the purchase of new drones. The remaining money is intended for hundreds of radar systems that detect drones, and for unmanned aerial vehicles.

Drone detection systems are important for repelling these attacks by the Russian army. Also, heavy fighting continues on the front in the east of the country, the official also noted.

Recall

UNN previously reported that the Netherlands is providing 7 million euros for the UCAP aid package and 20 million euros for the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine.

The Netherlands announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth 209.5 million euros. The funds will be directed to the restoration of critical infrastructure and humanitarian aid, as well as 45 million euros - to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine.