The last F-16s for Ukraine have left the Netherlands

The latest F-16s destined for Ukraine have left the Netherlands. The fighters flew today from Volkel Air Base to Belgium, where they are being prepared for delivery. In total, the Netherlands has transferred 24 fighters to Ukraine. In addition, the Netherlands will continue to provide a full support package, including F-16 training, spare parts for aircraft, ammunition and fuel. This was reported by the Dutch Ministry of Defense, reports UNN.

This is a nostalgic moment, as the F-16s have been so important to our air force for decades. But now that we are saying goodbye after transitioning to the F-35, I couldn't imagine a better destination than Ukraine. Because of the daily Russian airstrikes, the F-16s are vital to Ukraine. This allows them to deter Russian aggression and for us - said Minister of Defense Ruben Brekelmans, saying goodbye to the planes today in Volkel.

He also added that the transition to the F-16 usually takes years, but stressed that Ukrainian pilots have done it in a surprisingly short time.

The Ukrainian Air Force was forced to quickly switch to the F-16. In peacetime, this takes years. Now it has been done in record time. A great achievement of Ukrainian pilots and technicians. But from the Dutch side, our people have also worked extremely hard to achieve this. I am very grateful to them for this - said Brekelmans.

The head of the Dutch Ministry of Defense also added that the F-16s shot down cruise missiles and drones, and therefore "they have already saved lives." In addition, according to him, "the F-16s have a better view of the battlefield and a higher chance of survival than the outdated Soviet aircraft flying in the Ukrainian Air Force."

The Netherlands' participation in the Ukrainian F-16 program is not complete

The Netherlands, together with Denmark and the United States, leads the international F-16 coalition. This ensures that Ukraine effectively uses fighter aviation. The Netherlands will also continue to provide a full support package to keep the F-16s in the air. This includes things like training, spare parts, ammunition and fuel - the statement reads.

In addition, pilots are trained in Romania at the European F-16 Training Center (EFTC). The Netherlands also plans to establish a training center for ground personnel in this country. The EFTC uses 18 Dutch F-16 fighters.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Netherlands sent the last promised F-16 fighter to Ukraine, completing the transfer of all 24 promised aircraft. Ukrainian pilots are also being trained in Romania, where the Netherlands has also transferred 18 aircraft.