In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The Netherlands ordered 9 DITA aircraft from the Czech Republic to help Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20080 views

The Netherlands orders 9 DITA anti-aircraft missile systems from the Czech Republic as part of its aid package to Ukraine.

The Netherlands ordered 9 DITA aircraft from the Czech Republic to help Ukraine

The Netherlands has recently ordered nine DITA air defense systems from Czech manufacturers as part of a large Dutch order for Ukraine. The deliveries will be made by two arms manufacturers in the Czech Republic. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Dutch Ministry of Defense.

Details

The DITA howitzer is a modern fire system capable of hitting targets at a distance of tens of kilometers. Ukraine is in great need of these weapons. That is why the Netherlands recently ordered 9 for the country

- the agency said in a statement.

The ministry noted that support for Ukraine remains a top priority for the Netherlands. 

Earlier, the Netherlands ordered 100 MR-2 anti-aircraft guns from the Czech Republic and, together with the United States and Denmark, 100 modernized T-72 battle tanks. 

The MR-2 anti-aircraft system is a simple mobile system that effectively destroys drones. The T-72 is a tank that is well known to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the agency said.

Netherlands to allocate EUR 100 million for ammunition to Ukraine27.02.24, 00:06 • 29263 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Ministry of Defence (Netherlands)
Denmark
Czech Republic
Netherlands
United States
Ukraine
