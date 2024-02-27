$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 37806 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 144940 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 87628 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 315538 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 261549 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 200207 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 236483 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252818 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158936 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372414 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
2m/s
46%
Netherlands to allocate EUR 100 million for ammunition to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29263 views

The Netherlands will allocate 100 million euros for ammunition to help Ukraine continue its defense against Russian attacks.

Netherlands to allocate EUR 100 million for ammunition to Ukraine

The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with an additional 100 million euros for ammunition. This was announced on Monday evening by the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte on Platform X, UNN reports.

Details

Two years after the invasion, Ukrainian troops continue to stand their ground with courage. But we also see that Russia continues to put pressure on the front line. This places great demands on those who defend them

Mark Rutte wrote.

He emphasized that at the invitation of the French President, he was in Paris this evening with the heads of state and government of a wide group of countries at a meeting to support Ukraine.

First of all, it is important to fulfill what we promised. And then look at what else we can do. That is why the Netherlands is allocating more than 100 million euros to the Czech initiative to quickly deliver hundreds of thousands of artillery shells to Ukraine

the politician informed.

Rutter added that, in his opinion, Putin is preparing for a long war, and that is why the Netherlands signed a security agreement with Ukraine.

We need to continue to show that we are unwavering and that time is not on his side. That is why the Netherlands has signed a security agreement with Ukraine to continue to support the country for at least the next 10 years

summarized the Prime Minister of the Netherlands.

Shells, drones and demining systems: Germany hands over new military aid to Ukraine26.02.24, 22:26 • 26818 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
Mark Rutte
Paris
Netherlands
Ukraine
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87