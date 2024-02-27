Netherlands to allocate EUR 100 million for ammunition to Ukraine

The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with an additional 100 million euros for ammunition. This was announced on Monday evening by the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte on Platform X, UNN reports.

Details

Two years after the invasion, Ukrainian troops continue to stand their ground with courage. But we also see that Russia continues to put pressure on the front line. This places great demands on those who defend them Mark Rutte wrote.

He emphasized that at the invitation of the French President, he was in Paris this evening with the heads of state and government of a wide group of countries at a meeting to support Ukraine.

First of all, it is important to fulfill what we promised. And then look at what else we can do. That is why the Netherlands is allocating more than 100 million euros to the Czech initiative to quickly deliver hundreds of thousands of artillery shells to Ukraine the politician informed.

Rutter added that, in his opinion, Putin is preparing for a long war, and that is why the Netherlands signed a security agreement with Ukraine.

We need to continue to show that we are unwavering and that time is not on his side. That is why the Netherlands has signed a security agreement with Ukraine to continue to support the country for at least the next 10 years summarized the Prime Minister of the Netherlands.

Shells, drones and demining systems: Germany hands over new military aid to Ukraine