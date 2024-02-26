Shells, drones and demining systems: Germany hands over new military aid to Ukraine

Germany has announced the shipment of a new batch of military aid to Ukraine, which includes artillery shells, drones and demining vehicles. This is stated on the website of the German government on Monday, February 26, UNN reports.

Details

The list includes:

14 thousand 155-millimeter shells;

10 Vector reconnaissance drones with spare parts;

four WISENT 1 demining machines;

three mobile, remotely controlled and protected demining systems;

equipment for the disposal of explosive devices;

250 sets of tools with explosive materials;

22 anti-UAV sensor and jamming systems;

12 satellite communication terminals;

four vehicles for border protection.

In addition, Germany has updated the list of assistance it plans to provide to Ukraine in the future: 10 additional Bergepanzer 2 armored repair and recovery vehicles and 20 anti-drone sensors and jammers.

Germany is trying to secretly agree with India on the purchase of shells for Ukraine - media