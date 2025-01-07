Energy Ministry: The energy system is balanced, but the situation is quite dynamic

Ukraine's energy system is currently balanced. At the same time, there is an understanding that the situation is quite dynamic. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Mykola Kolisnyk during a telethon, UNN reports.

The power system is currently balanced, and no electricity supply restriction schedules are currently in place. At the same time, we understand that the situation is quite dynamic. In fact, emergency repair works are underway, - Kolisnyk said.

He noted that the fact that there is stability in the power system today is due to the power engineers and their systematic work to restore and utilize the consequences of the significant shelling that took place.

Addendum

2024 was the most difficult year for the Ukrainian energy system since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. russia launched 13 massive attacks on energy infrastructure, using new tactics, ballistic missiles and cluster munitions.

Poland is ready to increase electricity sales to Ukraine in the event of a supply cutoff from Slovakia.