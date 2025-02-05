Recognizing defense enterprises as critical: NSDC instructs the Cabinet of Ministers to review the criteria

The National Security and Defense Council has instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to improve the criteria for recognizing defense companies as critical. In particular, this applies to companies authorized by the Ministry of Defense to perform the function of a state defense customer service. This is stated in NSDC decree No. 69/2025, signed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

According to the decree, the NSDC instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to improve the criteria for determining enterprises, institutions and organizations as critical to the needs of the Defense Forces during a special period, with regard to:

enterprises, institutions and organizations authorized by the Ministry of Defense to perform the function of the state customer service in the field of defense for the purpose of defense procurement and conclusion of state contracts (agreements) for the procurement of goods, works and services;

enterprises, institutions and organizations that, on the basis of contracts concluded with military units, other military formations and higher military educational institutions, produce (supply) goods, perform work and provide services, the list, quantity (volume) and cost of which are determined by the Ministry of Defense;

establishing the specifics of determining the criticality of the economic functioning and ensuring the livelihoods of the population during the special period for business entities - producers of electricity and heat, which include production facilities that were destroyed or damaged as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, in particular, the non-application of the criterion of absence of arrears in the payment of taxes to the state and local budgets and the single contribution to the compulsory state social insurance to such entitie.

Recall

