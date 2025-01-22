ukenru
Starting today, critical enterprises will be able to extend employee bookings in advance

Starting today, critical enterprises will be able to extend employee bookings in advance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30771 views

From January 22 to March 1, 2025, critical enterprises can apply for reservations for persons liable for military service without a 72-hour waiting period.

Starting today, January 22, and until March 1, Ukraine will simplify the rebooking of employees liable for military service through the Diia portal. Critical enterprises can apply for reservations without waiting 72 hours. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of January 14, 2025, No. 36. 

Details

As stated in the resolution, when reserving employees of enterprises, institutions, and organizations that are identified as critical for the functioning of the economy and ensuring the vital activity of the population during the special period, the transfer of persons liable for military service to special military registration is carried out without waiting for 72 hours from January 22, 2025, to March 1, 2025. 

Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation, previously reported that the current reservation is valid until February 28, 2025, but you can cancel it in advance and make a new one without interruption.  

The algorithm on the Diia portal is the same:

  • go to the citizen's account and choose to submit an application;
    • specify the data of candidates for booking;
      • confirm that the employee's salary is more than UAH 20 thousand;
        • check the application and sign it. 

          Critical enterprises will be able to apply for reservation without 72-hour waiting period - Fedorov14.01.25, 19:30 • 34023 views

          In addition, the resolution stipulates that all healthcare workers of state and municipal healthcare institutions, public health institutions, institutions engaged in forensic medical and forensic psychiatric examinations, and blood centers, for whom work in the relevant institutions is the main place of employment, are subject to reservation. 

          All employees liable for military service who hold the positions of prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office are also subject to reservation. 

          Simplified re-booking of employees through Diia: the Ministry of Digital Transformation assured that there will be no failures21.01.25, 12:08 • 26339 views

          Pavlo Bashynskyi

          Pavlo Bashynskyi

          Society
          mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
          ukraineUkraine

