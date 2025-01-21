Simplified re-booking of employees through Diia: the Ministry of Digital Transformation assured that there will be no failures

There will be no failures during the rebooking of employees under the simplified procedure through the Diia portal from January 22 to March 1. This was stated by Valeriia Koval, Deputy Director of the Directorate for the Development of Electronic Services of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, during a telethon, UNN reports .

There will be no failures, as there is a step-by-step algorithm of actions that the head of the company must take. Let's imagine two situations. The first one is a reservation for an employee who has already expired and the manager wants to book it again, everything is simple. He or she logs into the Diia portal, selects the booking service, enters the employee's data, and sends the request for processing. If such an enterprise has already received an updated criticality according to the new criteria, then such an application will be processed without waiting 72 hours - Koval said.

She also explained what to do when an employee's reservation is about to expire.

The second case is when an employee has a valid reservation. Let's say it ends on February 20 and the company manager has the opportunity to cancel the existing reservation and immediately apply for a new one, and in this case, if the criticality is already there according to the new criteria, the employee will also receive a reservation within 72 hours if he or she meets all the criteria. In this case, the head of the company will be able to rebook employees who are important to the company - Koval said.

Critical enterprises can apply for reservations from January 22 to March 1, 2025 without waiting 72 hours.

The current reservation is valid until February 28, 2025, but you can cancel it in advance and make a new one without interruption:

Go to the citizen's account and select Submit an application;

Provide the details of the candidates to be booked;

Confirm that the employee's salary is 20,000+;

Check the application and sign it;

In addition, entrepreneurs must update their criticality status by February 28: submit a package of documents confirming compliance with the criteria to the relevant government agency - the Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Digital Transformation, or another.

In Ukraine, the reservation period for all persons liable for military service expires on February 28. Previously, the legislation did not provide for a mechanismthat would allow employees to wait until they are re-booked, which created discussions.