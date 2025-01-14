Critical enterprises will be able to apply for reservation without 72-hour waiting period - Fedorov

Critical enterprises can apply for a reservation from January 22 to March 1, 2025 without waiting 72 hours. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

According to the official, managers of critical enterprises can submit reservation lists in advance. There will be no pauses between the end of the previous term and the issuance of a new one, so that employees can be continuously deferred.

Critical enterprises can apply for a reservation from January 22 to March 1, 2025 without waiting 72 hours. The current reservation is valid until February 28, 2025, but you can cancel it in advance and make a new one without interruption," Fedorov said.

The algorithm on the Diia portal is the same:

- Go to the citizen's account and select Submit an application

- Specify the details of candidates for booking

- Confirm that the employee's salary is 20,000+

- Check the application and sign it

In addition, according to him, entrepreneurs must update their criticality status by February 28: submit a package of documents confirming compliance with the criteria to the relevant government agency - the Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Digital Transformation, or another

"Check the status of your company and prepare employee lists in advance - and work without delays and unexpected scenarios," Fedorov summarized.

