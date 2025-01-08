ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Reservation for all persons liable for military service ends in February: the Verkhovna Rada explains what will happen next

Reservation for all persons liable for military service ends in February: the Verkhovna Rada explains what will happen next

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24115 views

On February 28, the deadline for reservations for all persons liable for military service expires in Ukraine. Some of the reserved employees may be mobilized to the Armed Forces, as the law does not provide for a mechanism for waiting for re-booking.

In Ukraine, the reservation period for all persons liable for military service expires on February 28. The current legislation does not provide for a mechanism that would allow employees to wait until they are re-booked. This was reported by MP, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Oleksandr Fediyenko, according to UNN.

On February 28, all reservations for those liable for military service in the country expire. The current legislation does not provide for a mechanism to wait, we are re-booking an employee here now, we did not have enough time

- Fediyenko wrote.

In his opinion, if a company loses its criticality status (it has expired its state contract and does not have a new one) or does not meet the criteria (Resolution 76), the booked employees of that company also lose their bookings, or the head of the company did not receive the relevant criteria in time.

“Given that such persons liable for military service are all registered, the CCC has every right to mobilize such persons liable for military service. Everything is within the law. Even now, I have met heads of the MCC who understand these issues and, for example, for employees of defense, communications, and energy companies, they meet the needs of the military and give them time to rebook,” Fediyenko said.

According to him, the mobilization task of reserving employees liable for military service is usually in the agricultural sector, for the production of nomenclature, understanding the production volumes of the necessary products for the military.

“The mobilization task should be set taking into account the capacity of enterprises, i.e., it should be one that the enterprise can fulfill. That is, for example, RSA sets the mobilization task taking into account the needs of the Ministry of Defense and the capabilities of the enterprise. During recent RSA inspections of such enterprises in terms of capacity, some of them lost their mobilization task. But the employees remained booked at that time,” Fediyenko explained.

He reminded that the reservation is a type of deferral, Article 23 of the Law.

“Employee reservations are set by the Ministry of Economy. And even if an enterprise lost its mobilization task at that time, the reservation of an active employee remained valid. Unfortunately, it is becoming more and more difficult to find a balance between the formation of reserved employees for critical enterprises and the mobilization and replenishment of the Armed Forces,” Fediyenko said.

Therefore, according to him, after February 28, a certain percentage of conscripts who have been booked will be mobilized to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations.

“Perhaps it is worth taking care of joining the relevant military unit through the recruitment mechanism now, as the current legislation allows it,” added Fediyenko.

You can now cancel an employee's reservation in Actions31.12.24, 10:45

Fediyenko reported that TCC employees may not enter information into the Oberig register regarding the reservation of persons liable for military service, which can result in the mobilization of employees of critical enterprises who are booked into the army. Also, employees of the TCC can mobilize reserved workers by canceling deferrals granted to them, which makes it difficult for a person to demobilize later.

The Mykolaiv TCC and JV responded to the statement of MP Oleksandr Fediyenko regarding the mobilization of a booked employee. According to the TCC, the reservations of persons liable for military service at some enterprises were automatically canceled. However, the criticality status of the enterprise where the reservist works was not taken into account, so the TCC launched an internal investigation.

Booking of employees under the new rules: the first 7 companies have updated their critical status03.12.24, 12:46

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

