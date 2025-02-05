Employees of heating companies, water utilities and household waste management will be entitled to reservation - NSDC decision

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 51006 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100082 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103650 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 119859 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101227 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127015 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103086 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113254 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116871 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160523 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104576 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100658 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 75891 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108781 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103101 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 119842 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 127007 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160515 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150755 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 182918 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103107 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108786 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137490 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139272 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167140 views
Employees of heating companies, water utilities and household waste management will be entitled to reservation - NSDC decision

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 49770 views

The National Security and Defense Council has instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to introduce a reservation option for employees of heating companies, water utilities, and household waste management. Reservations will be limited to 75% of the total number of employees liable for military service.

The National Security and Defense Council has instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to introduce the possibility of booking for employees of heating companies, water utilities and household waste management. This is stated in the NSDC decree No. 69/2025, signed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

According to the decree, the NSDC instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to immediately amend Resolution No. 76 “Some Issues of Implementation of the Law of Ukraine ‘On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization’ to introduce the possibility of reserving for the period of martial law the military employees of heating companies, water utilities and household waste management in the amount of no more than 75% of the total number of military employees of such companies.

Recall

In Ukraine, all medical workers of state and municipal institutions, as well as SAPO prosecutors, were entitled to 100% reservation from mobilization .

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

