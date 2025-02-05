Employees of heating companies, water utilities and household waste management will be entitled to reservation - NSDC decision

The National Security and Defense Council has instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to introduce the possibility of booking for employees of heating companies, water utilities and household waste management. This is stated in the NSDC decree No. 69/2025, signed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

According to the decree, the NSDC instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to immediately amend Resolution No. 76 “Some Issues of Implementation of the Law of Ukraine ‘On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization’ to introduce the possibility of reserving for the period of martial law the military employees of heating companies, water utilities and household waste management in the amount of no more than 75% of the total number of military employees of such companies.

Recall

In Ukraine, all medical workers of state and municipal institutions, as well as SAPO prosecutors, were entitled to 100% reservation from mobilization .