The government has provided an opportunity to book gas companies

The government has provided an opportunity to book gas companies

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29517 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has authorized the booking of emergency crews of gas distribution systems. The requirements for the level of monthly salary when booking them were canceled.

The Cabinet of Ministers has authorized the booking of employees who carry out emergency repair work on gas distribution systems as part of emergency teams and maintain trouble-free operation of gas supply systems.

This was reported by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

Provides for non-application of the requirements for the level of monthly salary to employees of gas distribution system operators who are liable for military service and are determined by the order of such operators, who perform emergency repair works of gas distribution systems as part of emergency teams, take preventive measures for the trouble-free operation of gas supply systems, which are determined by the Ministry of Energy to be critical for the functioning of the economy and ensuring the vital activity of the population in a special period

- Melnychuk said. 

He noted that the government has clarified the criteria for the amount of the accrued average salary of insured persons - employees of gas distribution system operators - and provided that the requirements for two mandatory criteria do not apply to such legal entities.

Recall

During an hour of questions to the government in parliament today, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the Cabinet of Ministers is going to regulate the issue of reservations from mobilizing repair crews of gas distribution network operators.

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution that classified religious organizations as critically important enterprises and allowed the booking of clergy at the request of the State Service for Ethnic Policy and Freedom of Conscience (SESS).

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Contact us about advertising