Russia is massively seizing apartments of Ukrainians in occupied Mariupol - BBC

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump
06:03 PM • 11500 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57909 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 57041 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 65960 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

April 17, 01:01 PM • 65441 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 17, 12:16 PM • 59711 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

April 17, 11:35 AM • 52577 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
April 17, 09:48 AM • 55732 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 58002 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 77110 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77018 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22222 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62239 views

Macron met with Rubio and Trump's special representative, after talking with Zelenskyy

April 17, 01:51 PM • 11634 views

Goodbye "Kalash", hello Bren 2 "Sich". The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive new small arms

April 17, 03:11 PM • 14385 views
How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57909 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62275 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77056 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 116452 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 125079 views
Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

06:27 PM • 3934 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22257 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

April 17, 09:32 AM • 26717 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 121614 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 63364 views
Russia is massively seizing apartments of Ukrainians in occupied Mariupol - BBC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7478 views

Russian authorities are confiscating at least 5,700 homes in Mariupol belonging to Ukrainians who fled the war. 2,200 apartments are being prepared for transfer to the occupation administration.

Russia is massively seizing apartments of Ukrainians in occupied Mariupol - BBC

Russian authorities are confiscating thousands of apartments from homeowners in occupied Mariupol who fled the city after the start of the full-scale invasion. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

A BBC Verify investigation has found that the Russian "administration" of Mariupol has recognized at least 5,700 homes in the city as suitable for seizure since July 2024.

Most of these apartments belonged to Ukrainians who fled or died during the 86-day siege of Mariupol in 2022. At that time, Human Rights Watch estimated that more than 8,000 people died from Russian bombing, although this figure is said to be "likely significantly underestimated."

According to documents analyzed by BBC Verify, in addition to the 2,200 apartments that are already being prepared for forced transfer to the ownership of the occupying administration, another 3,550 homes have been added to the list of potentially confiscated ones.

Russian officials are labeling such properties as "abandoned," claiming that they are not being used or do not have a legal owner, that is, they are not registered under Russian law.

Official documents posted on the website of the occupying administration show that the complex confiscation procedure begins after complaints from inspectors or local residents and eventually ends with the forced seizure of property.

According to the publication, in order to keep their property, Ukrainians would have to venture on a dangerous journey to the occupied city, undergo strict security checks, complex bureaucratic procedures and face pressure to obtain a Russian passport. This makes the return of housing to ownership almost impossible.

In Mariupol, graves of local residents who died during the storming of the city by the Russians continue to be discovered

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Mariupol
