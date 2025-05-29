Delicious, Quick and Easy: What to Make with Couscous

$41.590.09
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
01:16 PM • 7192 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

10:11 AM • 22393 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

08:40 AM • 51875 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
08:12 AM • 45968 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 83024 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 74350 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 108076 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 107596 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 112540 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 101435 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Publications
Exclusives
Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: a 49-year-old man wounded

May 29, 04:12 AM • 19132 views

Putin will be ready for a "creeping" advance in Ukraine until the human resource runs out - ISW

May 29, 04:25 AM • 10360 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 51709 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 43166 views

The embassy has denied information about the shortening of Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin due to the situation in Sumy region.

07:57 AM • 14447 views
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

01:16 PM • 7194 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 83026 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 153389 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 230510 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 241116 views
Joe Biden

Barack Obama

John Healey

Mark Rutte

Vitalii Kim

Kyiv

Romania

Berlin

Kharkiv Oblast

Finland

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 43212 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 51756 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 90106 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 149811 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 87987 views
Telegram

Lockheed P-3 Orion

TikTok

Dassault Rafale

Dassault Mirage 2000

Delicious, Quick and Easy: What to Make with Couscous

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1084 views

Couscous is a versatile product. You can prepare many dishes with it, from salads to soups. The article contains 5 recipes on how to deliciously use couscous in your daily menu.

Delicious, Quick and Easy: What to Make with Couscous

Couscous is a favorite cereal for many, because it is easy to prepare, tasty and affordable, and most importantly - very quick to prepare. Today, couscous is used in salads, soups, main dishes and even desserts. It can be cooked with meat, vegetables, herbs - and each time get an interesting dish.

In this material, UNN has collected several recipes on how to use couscous deliciously and simply in the daily menu.

Jamaican chicken with couscous

Ingredients

  • 500g of canned pineapple pieces;
    • 1 teaspoon of salt;
      • 1 cup of couscous;
        • 1/3 cup of wheat flour;
          • 2 tablespoons of chopped fresh cilantro;
            • 600 g boneless, skinless chicken breast;
              • 3 tablespoons of olive oil;
                • favorite spices to taste.

                  Method of preparation

                  Step 1

                  Place pineapples in a large saucepan and salt with 1/2 teaspoon of salt, bring to a boil. Add couscous. Then remove from heat and let stand covered for 5 minutes. Mash with a fork.

                  Step 2 

                  Mix flour and 2 tablespoons of cilantro. Cut the chicken into small pieces and salt with the remaining salt, add your favorite seasoning (optional). Transfer the chicken to the flour mixture and mix well to coat each piece. 

                  Step 3

                  Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large skillet and transfer a third of the chicken there, cook for 1-2 minutes on each side. Do this twice with the remaining oil and chicken. Serve with couscous. Sprinkle with fresh cilantro if desired.

                  What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner28.05.25, 17:15 • 146919 views

                  Lemon couscous

                  Ingredients 

                  • 1 cup of water;
                    • 1 cup of couscous;
                      • 4 teaspoons of olive oil;
                        • ¾ teaspoon of salt;
                          • 2 cloves of garlic;
                            • zest of 1 lemon;
                              • 1 tablespoon of lemon juice;
                                • ⅓ cup of chopped fresh parsley;
                                  • 2 tablespoons of pine nuts;
                                    • red pepper to taste.

                                      Method of preparation 

                                      Step 1 

                                      Bring water to a boil. After that, add couscous, 1 teaspoon of olive oil and ½ teaspoon of salt and mix. Cover, remove from heat and let stand for 5 minutes.

                                      Step 2 

                                      Fluff the couscous with a fork, transfer it to a large bowl and mix with another 1 tablespoon of remaining olive oil, the remaining salt, garlic, lemon zest, lemon juice, parsley and pine nuts.

                                      Easy to prepare, tastes like in a restaurant: three tuna pasta recipes26.05.25, 16:47 • 2370 views

                                      Peppers stuffed with couscous

                                      Ingredients

                                      • 2 bell peppers;
                                        • olive oil;
                                          • 1 cup of couscous;
                                            • 1 small lemon;
                                              • 75 g of feta cheese;
                                                • 1 handful of coriander;
                                                  • juice of 1 orange.

                                                    Method of preparation

                                                    Step 1

                                                    Grease the halved peppers with oil and fry on both sides. 

                                                    Step 2

                                                    Pour boiling water over the couscous, cover and leave to swell for 5 minutes. Add lemon, feta cheese, coriander and orange juice to the finished couscous. Fill the peppers with a few tablespoons of couscous, drizzle with a small amount of oil.

                                                    How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating 26.05.25, 09:37 • 100426 views

                                                    Couscous salad in a jar

                                                    Ingredients

                                                    • 50 g of couscous;
                                                      • 60 ml of boiling water;
                                                        • 2 teaspoons of lime juice;
                                                          • 2 teaspoons of balsamic sauce;
                                                            • 70 g of canned beans;
                                                              • 5 g of cherry tomatoes;
                                                                • 71 carrots;
                                                                  • 20 g of feta cheese;
                                                                    • 25 g of lettuce leaves.

                                                                      Method of preparation

                                                                      Step 1 

                                                                      Pour couscous and boiling water, cover and leave for 3-4 minutes. 

                                                                      Step 2

                                                                      Mix lime juice and balsamic sauce in a jar. Top with couscous, beans, tomatoes, carrots, feta cheese and lettuce leaves.   

                                                                      Homemade pizza for Sunday dinner: 3 delicious recipes11.05.25, 15:03 • 18976 views

                                                                      Chicken, sweet potato and couscous soup

                                                                      Ingredients

                                                                      • 1 tbsp. l. olive oil;
                                                                        • 6 small chicken thigh fillets;
                                                                          • 1 brown onion;
                                                                            • 3 cloves of garlic;
                                                                              • 4 cm piece of fresh ginger;
                                                                                • 1 cinnamon stick;
                                                                                  • 1 tbsp. l. ground turmeric;
                                                                                    • 410 g can of tomato puree;
                                                                                      • 3 cups of chicken broth;
                                                                                        • 500 g of orange sweet potato;
                                                                                          • 2/3 cup of couscous;
                                                                                            • 1/4 cup of fresh parsley leaves.

                                                                                              Method of preparation

                                                                                              Step 1

                                                                                              Fry the chicken in a saucepan over medium heat for 6 minutes or until browned on all sides. Put the finished meat on a plate.

                                                                                              Step 2 

                                                                                              Add onion to the saucepan and cook for 5 minutes or until softened. Add garlic, ginger, cinnamon and turmeric. Cook, stirring, for 30 seconds or until fragrant. Add tomato puree and broth. Bring to a boil.

                                                                                              Step 3 

                                                                                              Return the chicken to the saucepan. Reduce heat and cook covered for 30 minutes. Add pre-peeled and chopped sweet potatoes. Cook for 15 minutes. Add couscous. Leave covered for 5 minutes. Remove and discard the cinnamon stick. Mix again.  

                                                                                              What to cook with cottage cheese: delicious ideas for every day05.05.25, 20:34 • 11071 view

                                                                                              Alina Volianska

                                                                                              Alina Volianska

                                                                                              Life hackCulinary
