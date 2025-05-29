Delicious, Quick and Easy: What to Make with Couscous

Couscous is a favorite cereal for many, because it is easy to prepare, tasty and affordable, and most importantly - very quick to prepare. Today, couscous is used in salads, soups, main dishes and even desserts. It can be cooked with meat, vegetables, herbs - and each time get an interesting dish.

In this material, UNN has collected several recipes on how to use couscous deliciously and simply in the daily menu.

Jamaican chicken with couscous

Ingredients

500g of canned pineapple pieces;

1 teaspoon of salt;

1 cup of couscous;

1/3 cup of wheat flour;

2 tablespoons of chopped fresh cilantro;

600 g boneless, skinless chicken breast;

3 tablespoons of olive oil;

favorite spices to taste.

Method of preparation

Step 1

Place pineapples in a large saucepan and salt with 1/2 teaspoon of salt, bring to a boil. Add couscous. Then remove from heat and let stand covered for 5 minutes. Mash with a fork.

Step 2

Mix flour and 2 tablespoons of cilantro. Cut the chicken into small pieces and salt with the remaining salt, add your favorite seasoning (optional). Transfer the chicken to the flour mixture and mix well to coat each piece.

Step 3

Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large skillet and transfer a third of the chicken there, cook for 1-2 minutes on each side. Do this twice with the remaining oil and chicken. Serve with couscous. Sprinkle with fresh cilantro if desired.

Lemon couscous

Ingredients

1 cup of water;

1 cup of couscous;

4 teaspoons of olive oil;

¾ teaspoon of salt;

2 cloves of garlic;

zest of 1 lemon;

1 tablespoon of lemon juice;

⅓ cup of chopped fresh parsley;

2 tablespoons of pine nuts;

red pepper to taste.

Method of preparation

Step 1

Bring water to a boil. After that, add couscous, 1 teaspoon of olive oil and ½ teaspoon of salt and mix. Cover, remove from heat and let stand for 5 minutes.

Step 2

Fluff the couscous with a fork, transfer it to a large bowl and mix with another 1 tablespoon of remaining olive oil, the remaining salt, garlic, lemon zest, lemon juice, parsley and pine nuts.

Peppers stuffed with couscous

Ingredients

2 bell peppers;

olive oil;

1 cup of couscous;

1 small lemon;

75 g of feta cheese;

1 handful of coriander;

juice of 1 orange.

Method of preparation

Step 1

Grease the halved peppers with oil and fry on both sides.

Step 2

Pour boiling water over the couscous, cover and leave to swell for 5 minutes. Add lemon, feta cheese, coriander and orange juice to the finished couscous. Fill the peppers with a few tablespoons of couscous, drizzle with a small amount of oil.

Couscous salad in a jar

Ingredients

50 g of couscous;

60 ml of boiling water;

2 teaspoons of lime juice;

2 teaspoons of balsamic sauce;

70 g of canned beans;

5 g of cherry tomatoes;

71 carrots;

20 g of feta cheese;

25 g of lettuce leaves.

Method of preparation

Step 1

Pour couscous and boiling water, cover and leave for 3-4 minutes.

Step 2

Mix lime juice and balsamic sauce in a jar. Top with couscous, beans, tomatoes, carrots, feta cheese and lettuce leaves.

Chicken, sweet potato and couscous soup

Ingredients

1 tbsp. l. olive oil;

6 small chicken thigh fillets;

1 brown onion;

3 cloves of garlic;

4 cm piece of fresh ginger;

1 cinnamon stick;

1 tbsp. l. ground turmeric;

410 g can of tomato puree;

3 cups of chicken broth;

500 g of orange sweet potato;

2/3 cup of couscous;

1/4 cup of fresh parsley leaves.

Method of preparation

Step 1

Fry the chicken in a saucepan over medium heat for 6 minutes or until browned on all sides. Put the finished meat on a plate.

Step 2

Add onion to the saucepan and cook for 5 minutes or until softened. Add garlic, ginger, cinnamon and turmeric. Cook, stirring, for 30 seconds or until fragrant. Add tomato puree and broth. Bring to a boil.

Step 3

Return the chicken to the saucepan. Reduce heat and cook covered for 30 minutes. Add pre-peeled and chopped sweet potatoes. Cook for 15 minutes. Add couscous. Leave covered for 5 minutes. Remove and discard the cinnamon stick. Mix again.

