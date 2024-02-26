$41.340.03
Media: Zelenskyy may visit Armenia and Azerbaijan in March

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30738 views

Next month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may travel to the South Caucasus, during which the head of state will visit Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Media: Zelenskyy may visit Armenia and Azerbaijan in March

Next month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may pay a business visit to Armenia and Azerbaijan. This is reported by Radio Azatutyun, UNN .  

Details

The newspaper's sources claim that Zelensky's visit to Armenia is likely to take place next Monday, March 4. It is noted that in this case, Zelenskyy will also go to Azerbaijan.

Officially, the Armenian Foreign Ministry refused to comment on the information about the Ukrainian president's visit, but members of the ruling Civic Contract party hinted that it was true in a conversation with Radio Azatutyun.

We don't care how russia reacts or doesn't react (to Zelenskyy's visit - ed.)

- said one of them, Gagik Melkonyan.

Armenia is not an ally of Russia in the war against Ukraine - Pashinyan19.02.24, 13:29 • 27023 views

Addendum

Earlier , UNN reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is planning an official visit to Armenia in March. 

Journalists also noted that Ukraine's Charge d'Affaires in Armenia Valeriy Lobach did not deny this information when asked about the presidential visit.

Recall

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia has effectively frozen its participation in the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nikol Pashinyan
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
