Armenia is not an ally of Russia in the war against Ukraine - Pashinyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reiterated that his country is not an ally of Russia in its aggression against Ukraine. He believes that the Almaty Declaration is the basis for recognizing the territorial integrity of the republics that gained independence after the collapse of the Soviet Union. This was reported by Armenpress, according to UNN.

I have long said that Armenia is not an ally of Russia on the issue of Ukraine, and this is our sincere position. I said this for the first time two years ago, and we are very sorry that we cannot influence this situation in any way. The people of Ukraine are our friendly people, - Pashinyan said.

Details

He noted that Armenia accepts the Almaty Declaration, which was adopted, in particular, by Russia and Ukraine.

Pashinyan recalled that with the Belovezhskaya Agreement, Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus decided that the Soviet Union no longer existed, and they became independent states and recognized each other's borders.

Recall

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan saidthat Armenia can no longer rely on Russia as its main military and defense partner and should establish closer ties with the United States, France, India, and Georgia.