Discontent with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is growing in the White House after the strikes on Syria. This was reported by Axios, citing unnamed senior US officials, informs UNN.

Details

According to one of the publication's interlocutors, "Bibi (Netanyahu - ed.) acted like a madman, he constantly bombs everything."

This could undermine what Trump is trying to do - the media quotes an American official.

A second senior official also pointed to the shelling of a church in Gaza this week, which prompted President Trump to call Netanyahu and demand an explanation.

The feeling is that something new happens every day. What the hell? - said the interlocutor.

A third US official stated that skepticism about Netanyahu is growing in the Trump administration - "a feeling that his finger is too itchy on the trigger, and he is too destructive."

"Netanyahu is sometimes like a child who just doesn't want to behave properly," the official noted.

Context

On July 16, an Israeli strike was carried out in Damascus on the headquarters of the Syrian armed forces. This exacerbated the unstable situation on the ground and was a realization of statements related to clashes between Syrian government forces and "Druze militants" in the city of Suweida in southern Syria.

US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce stated that the United States did not support Israel's recent strikes on Syria. According to her, Washington clearly expressed its dissatisfaction after the escalation of the situation and promptly took measures to de-escalate it.

