"He's crazy": Trump concerned about Netanyahu's actions after Israeli strike on Syria - Axios

$41.870.00
48.450.00
ukenru
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 09:39 AM • 27123 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 07:27 AM • 72542 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 111018 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 05:59 PM • 95076 views
Sanctions coming soon: Zelenskyy announced the first decisions of the renewed National Security and Defense Council
July 19, 05:24 PM • 79076 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 56109 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 140038 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 274422 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 112394 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 100724 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
0m/s
97%
742mm
Popular news
Explosions reported in Pavlohrad amid air raid alert and ballistic missile threatJuly 20, 12:58 PM • 35895 views
In Odesa, a doctor was hospitalized after a conflict with military personnel from the TCC: an investigation has been launchedJuly 20, 01:11 PM • 25088 views
The EU has allocated Ukraine €164.8 billion, including €3.6 billion from frozen Russian assetsJuly 20, 01:22 PM • 47313 views
Russia boasted about the drone assembly process and production scale05:27 PM • 24586 views
Pletenchuk: Russia never built aircraft carriers, and the only ship of this class was stolen from Ukraine07:04 PM • 10418 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 274422 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 195907 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 262438 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 280424 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 457481 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Pope Leo XIV
Ilham Aliyev
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Sumy Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 45804 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 140038 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 165647 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 166767 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 169982 views
Actual
Shahed-136
TikTok
MIM-104 Patriot
Fox News
Airbus A320 series

"He's crazy": Trump concerned about Netanyahu's actions after Israeli strike on Syria - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

Discontent is growing in the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his actions, including strikes on Syria and the shelling of a church in Gaza. American officials believe his behavior could undermine Trump's efforts and is too destructive.

"He's crazy": Trump concerned about Netanyahu's actions after Israeli strike on Syria - Axios

Discontent with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is growing in the White House after the strikes on Syria. This was reported by Axios, citing unnamed senior US officials, informs UNN.

Details

According to one of the publication's interlocutors, "Bibi (Netanyahu - ed.) acted like a madman, he constantly bombs everything."

This could undermine what Trump is trying to do

- the media quotes an American official.

A second senior official also pointed to the shelling of a church in Gaza this week, which prompted President Trump to call Netanyahu and demand an explanation.

The feeling is that something new happens every day. What the hell?

- said the interlocutor.

A third US official stated that skepticism about Netanyahu is growing in the Trump administration - "a feeling that his finger is too itchy on the trigger, and he is too destructive."

"Netanyahu is sometimes like a child who just doesn't want to behave properly," the official noted.

Context

On July 16, an Israeli strike was carried out in Damascus on the headquarters of the Syrian armed forces. This exacerbated the unstable situation on the ground and was a realization of statements related to clashes between Syrian government forces and "Druze militants" in the city of Suweida in southern Syria.

US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce stated that the United States did not support Israel's recent strikes on Syria. According to her, Washington clearly expressed its dissatisfaction after the escalation of the situation and promptly took measures to de-escalate it.

Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire19.07.25, 03:50 • 3702 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
United States Department of State
White House
Damascus
Donald Trump
Syria
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
Gaza Strip
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9