Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire

Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
July 18, 06:06 PM • 28261 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
July 18, 06:06 PM • 28261 views
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 111889 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 72714 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 69320 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
July 18, 01:33 PM • 73994 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
July 18, 12:44 PM • 71047 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
July 18, 11:59 AM • 56253 views
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
July 18, 11:37 AM • 56122 views
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
July 18, 10:40 AM • 197876 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 07:05 AM • 109741 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Погода
+18°
0m/s
87%
743mm
Occupied 1000 hectares of land for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and sowed them with winter crops: an entrepreneur in Mykolaiv region was served with a notice of suspicion
July 18, 03:52 PM • 8084 views
An explosion occurred in Poltava amid a ballistic threat
July 18, 04:48 PM • 25644 views
Explosions heard in Dnipro amid ballistic threat from Crimea
July 18, 05:01 PM • 10244 views
A series of explosions occurred in Dnipro - OVA
July 18, 05:33 PM • 13859 views
Explosions heard in Kyiv, air defense forces at work
July 18, 07:06 PM • 18051 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
July 18, 03:17 PM • 111905 views
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 111905 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the military
July 18, 02:37 PM • 107050 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trials
July 18, 11:48 AM • 176148 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 10:40 AM • 197878 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
July 17, 02:31 PM • 376782 views
UNN Lite
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
July 18, 06:06 PM • 28266 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiere
July 18, 12:24 PM • 124098 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concert
July 18, 05:00 PM • 128458 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmother
July 17, 01:55 PM • 134534 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorces
July 17, 07:35 AM • 246633 views
Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 374 views

US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack announced a ceasefire agreement between Syria and Israel, supported by Turkey and Jordan. The truce was declared after Israeli airstrikes on Syria and the withdrawal of Syrian troops from the Suweida region.

Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire

US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack stated that Syria and Israel have agreed to a ceasefire. This was reported by CNN, citing Barrack's post on X (Twitter), according to UNN.

Details

Tom Barrack, who is also the US Special Envoy to Syria, noted that the agreement was "supported" by Turkey, Jordan, and other neighboring countries.

We call on friends, Bedouins, and Sunnis to lay down their arms and, together with other minorities, build a new and unified Syrian identity in peace and prosperity with their neighbors

- the post reads.

It is noted that neither side has commented on the reports of the agreement.

The truce was announced after Israel launched airstrikes on Syria on Wednesday, which Israel said were aimed at protecting friends, the Arab religious minority. Clashes between pro-government forces and Druze have killed dozens since the fall of Syria's long-time dictator Bashar al-Assad.

On Wednesday evening local time, the Syrian government stated that its army had begun withdrawing troops from the Suweida region, where clashes erupted over the weekend between Druze militias and Bedouin tribes, forcing government forces to intervene.

Recall

On July 16, an Israeli strike reportedly hit the headquarters of the Syrian armed forces in Damascus, Al Jazeera reported, indicating that this escalates the unstable situation on the ground and is a fulfillment of statements related to clashes between Syrian government forces and "Druze militants" in the city of Suweida in southern Syria.

Syria will insist on the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Golan Heights, regardless of future peace agreements. Israel doubts Syrian leader Al-Sharaa's consent to any agreement without this withdrawal.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

