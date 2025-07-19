Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire

US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack stated that Syria and Israel have agreed to a ceasefire. This was reported by CNN, citing Barrack's post on X (Twitter), according to UNN.

Details

Tom Barrack, who is also the US Special Envoy to Syria, noted that the agreement was "supported" by Turkey, Jordan, and other neighboring countries.

We call on friends, Bedouins, and Sunnis to lay down their arms and, together with other minorities, build a new and unified Syrian identity in peace and prosperity with their neighbors - the post reads.

It is noted that neither side has commented on the reports of the agreement.

The truce was announced after Israel launched airstrikes on Syria on Wednesday, which Israel said were aimed at protecting friends, the Arab religious minority. Clashes between pro-government forces and Druze have killed dozens since the fall of Syria's long-time dictator Bashar al-Assad.

On Wednesday evening local time, the Syrian government stated that its army had begun withdrawing troops from the Suweida region, where clashes erupted over the weekend between Druze militias and Bedouin tribes, forcing government forces to intervene.

Recall

On July 16, an Israeli strike reportedly hit the headquarters of the Syrian armed forces in Damascus, Al Jazeera reported, indicating that this escalates the unstable situation on the ground and is a fulfillment of statements related to clashes between Syrian government forces and "Druze militants" in the city of Suweida in southern Syria.

Syria will insist on the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Golan Heights, regardless of future peace agreements. Israel doubts Syrian leader Al-Sharaa's consent to any agreement without this withdrawal.