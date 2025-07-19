Syrian security forces began deployment in As-Suwayda after 700 people died

Syrian security forces have begun deployment in the predominantly Druze province of As-Suwayda in southern Syria, where inter-communal violence has killed over 700 people, the Syrian Interior Ministry announced on Saturday, UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

"Internal security forces have begun deployment in As-Suwayda province... with the aim of protecting civilians and ending chaos," ministry spokesman Noureddine al-Baba said in a statement on Telegram.

Meanwhile, according to observers, the death toll from the violence in southern Syria has risen to 718.

Recall

Earlier, interim President of Syria Ahmed al-Sharaa stated the priority of protecting the Druze community after reports of troop withdrawal from As-Suwayda. This happened after Israeli airstrikes on Damascus and amid inter-communal clashes in the south of the country.