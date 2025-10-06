$41.280.00
Syria held its first elections after the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime

Kyiv • UNN

 • 736 views

On October 5, Syria held its first elections after the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024. Citizens elected two-thirds of the 210 members of parliament through indirect voting.

Syria held its first elections after the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime

On October 5, Syria held its first elections since the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

It is noted that Syrians elected two-thirds of the 210 members of parliament. One-third of the deputies will be personally appointed by the interim President of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa.

"After the preliminary results are announced, we will submit a report to the President of the Republic so that he can begin to choose the last third. We will also give candidates the opportunity to express any objections."

- said the head of the Supreme Electoral Commission of Syria, Mohammed Al-Ahmed.

It is indicated that the elections were held by indirect voting - 6,000 electors from the college voted for candidates for the Syrian parliament, representing all 14 provinces of the country. A separate presidential committee selected 1,570 candidates for parliament.

The authors clarify that the authorities chose indirect elections due to the lack of accurate information about the population of Syria, as well as the number of Syrians outside the country who are refugees or have the right to reside in other countries.

Recall

On December 8, 2024, Syrian opposition forces entered Damascus and announced the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime.

It later became known that parliamentary elections in Syria would be held on October 5, 2025. The vote was postponed due to logistical problems related to the lack of reliable records and population displacement.

Syria issues arrest warrant for Bashar al-Assad in absentia27.09.25, 15:29 • 3866 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Damascus
Bashar al-Assad
Syria