Historic visit: UN Security Council delegation arrives in Syria for the first time since 1945

A delegation of representatives from all 15 member states of the UN Security Council visited Syria, marking the first such trip since the Council's founding in 1945. This was reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

The visit comes ahead of the anniversary of the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime and marks the continued reintegration of Syria into the international community under the leadership of the new interim president, Ahmad al-Sharaa.

Slovenia's Permanent Representative to the UN and President of the Security Council, Samuel Žbogar, stated in Damascus that the delegation arrived with the aim of "building trust."

The delegation met with interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa and members of the Cabinet of Ministers. It also held meetings with local UN staff, representatives of civil society, and religious leaders.

A separate meeting was held with communities affected by inter-communal violence.

Topics discussed included justice, reconciliation, inclusiveness, and national dialogue within the framework of political transition, as well as economic development and counter-terrorism.

Žbogar reaffirmed the international community's support for Syria's "sovereignty, unity, independence, and territorial integrity." The Syrian state agency SANA reported that the delegation also visited the heavily war-damaged Damascus suburb of Jobar.

