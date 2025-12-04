$42.200.13
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
04:56 PM • 9302 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 19810 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 19764 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 33508 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 20077 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
December 4, 11:24 AM • 20507 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
December 4, 09:37 AM • 20699 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 28983 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 47838 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Historic visit: UN Security Council delegation arrives in Syria for the first time since 1945

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

A delegation of 15 UN Security Council members visited Syria for the first time since 1945, meeting with interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa. The visit took place on the eve of the anniversary of the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime and aimed to build trust.

Historic visit: UN Security Council delegation arrives in Syria for the first time since 1945
Photo: AP

A delegation of representatives from all 15 member states of the UN Security Council visited Syria, marking the first such trip since the Council's founding in 1945. This was reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

The visit comes ahead of the anniversary of the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime and marks the continued reintegration of Syria into the international community under the leadership of the new interim president, Ahmad al-Sharaa.

Slovenia's Permanent Representative to the UN and President of the Security Council, Samuel Žbogar, stated in Damascus that the delegation arrived with the aim of "building trust."

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution calling on Russia to "immediately and safely" return Ukrainian children.04.12.25, 01:34 • 7410 views

The delegation met with interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa and members of the Cabinet of Ministers. It also held meetings with local UN staff, representatives of civil society, and religious leaders.

A separate meeting was held with communities affected by inter-communal violence.

Israel to open Rafah border crossing to allow Palestinians to leave the Gaza Strip03.12.25, 20:40 • 3804 views

Topics discussed included justice, reconciliation, inclusiveness, and national dialogue within the framework of political transition, as well as economic development and counter-terrorism.

Žbogar reaffirmed the international community's support for Syria's "sovereignty, unity, independence, and territorial integrity." The Syrian state agency SANA reported that the delegation also visited the heavily war-damaged Damascus suburb of Jobar.

US strikes southern Syria, destroying ISIS weapons01.12.25, 03:04 • 4240 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
United Nations General Assembly
Associated Press
Israel
Damascus
Bashar al-Assad
Syria
Slovenia
United States
Gaza Strip