Trump to host Syrian president at White House – a new stage in Washington-Damascus relations

Photo: AP

US President Donald Trump will host the new Syrian leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, at the White House on Friday, an administration official told Politico. The visit will be another step by Washington to strengthen diplomatic ties with Damascus after the change of power in Syria. This is reported by UNN.

Details

This is the first official visit of a Syrian president to the United States in 25 years and at the same time part of a broader White House strategy aimed at reformatting policy in the Middle East.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, who took over Syria after the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime last year, sees the meeting as an opportunity to restore Damascus' international legitimacy. Sources note that during the talks in Washington, the parties will discuss security issues, humanitarian aid, and possible normalization of relations with Israel.

Trump, who met with al-Sharaa earlier this year during a summit in Saudi Arabia, has repeatedly spoken positively about the Syrian leader.

A young, attractive guy, a cool guy. He has a strong past — a fighter. He has a real chance to hold on to power — Trump told reporters during a flight on Air Force One.

Officials note that the current visit could be the beginning of a gradual normalization of relations between the US and Syria, which have remained frozen for more than two decades.

