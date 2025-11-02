$42.080.01
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
01:45 PM • 7910 views
HJC approved the arrest of a judge suspected of a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
10:54 AM • 16643 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 27426 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainer
November 1, 02:21 PM • 45967 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
November 1, 02:06 PM • 74425 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 79421 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in November
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 104322 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionist
November 1, 06:00 AM • 93578 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 45286 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
Trump to host Syrian president at White House – a new stage in Washington-Damascus relations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

Trump will host Syria's new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, at the White House. This is the first official visit of a Syrian president to the United States in 25 years, marking a new stage in relations between Washington and Damascus.

Trump to host Syrian president at White House – a new stage in Washington-Damascus relations
Photo: AP

US President Donald Trump will host the new Syrian leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, at the White House on Friday, an administration official told Politico. The visit will be another step by Washington to strengthen diplomatic ties with Damascus after the change of power in Syria. This is reported by UNN.

Details

This is the first official visit of a Syrian president to the United States in 25 years and at the same time part of a broader White House strategy aimed at reformatting policy in the Middle East.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, who took over Syria after the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime last year, sees the meeting as an opportunity to restore Damascus' international legitimacy. Sources note that during the talks in Washington, the parties will discuss security issues, humanitarian aid, and possible normalization of relations with Israel.

Syrian President arrives in Moscow: Assad's extradition and Russian military bases at the center of talks – Media15.10.25, 15:58 • 3136 views

Trump, who met with al-Sharaa earlier this year during a summit in Saudi Arabia, has repeatedly spoken positively about the Syrian leader.

A young, attractive guy, a cool guy. He has a strong past — a fighter. He has a real chance to hold on to power 

— Trump told reporters during a flight on Air Force One.

Officials note that the current visit could be the beginning of a gradual normalization of relations between the US and Syria, which have remained frozen for more than two decades.

US Senate votes to lift sanctions against Syria: Damascus calls it a historic moment11.10.25, 06:03 • 8545 views

Stepan Haftko

