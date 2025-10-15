Syrian President arrives in Moscow: Assad's extradition and Russian military bases at the center of talks – Media
Kyiv • UNN
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa made his first official visit to Moscow for talks with Putin. Issues of Bashar al-Assad's extradition and the presence of Russian military bases in Syria are being discussed.
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has made his first official visit to Moscow and is holding talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The main topics of the meeting were international issues, the presence of Russian troops at the base in Syria, and the possible extradition of former Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad. This is reported by Russian and world media, writes UNN.
Details
According to Syrian and international media reports, al-Sharaa plans to appeal to Moscow with a request to extradite former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for trial in the country for crimes against the Syrian people.
Also discussed were issues of the continued presence of the Russian naval base in Tartus and the airbase in Hmeimim.
The meeting was attended by high-ranking Russian officials, including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Maxim Oreshkin, Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, and Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation Igor Kostyukov.
Putin emphasized that relations between Russia and Syria "have always been exclusively friendly."
