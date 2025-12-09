On Monday, December 8, Syria marked the first anniversary of the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime. Official events took place in the country, including on the central Umayyad Square in Damascus, reports UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

It is noted that the current leader of the country, President Ahmed al-Sharaa, told a large crowd of supporters that his government "has laid out a clear vision for a new Syria as a state that looks to a promising future," calling it a historic break with a "dark chapter."

From north to south and from east to west, if God wills, we will rebuild a strong Syria with a structure that corresponds to its present and past - he said.

According to him, the transitional period under his leadership will last another four years to create institutions, laws, and a new constitution that will be put to a public vote, after which elections will be held in the country.

The publication indicates that al-Sharaa has broad powers under the interim constitution approved in March. In October, the authorities organized an indirect vote to form a parliament, but Sharia has not yet elected a third of the 210 members.

For reference

Bashar al-Assad fled Syria to Russia a year ago, when al-Sharaa's rebels captured Damascus after an eight-day blitzkrieg in the country, ending his rule more than 13 years after the uprising escalated into a fierce civil war.

The new leader introduced major reforms that changed Syria's foreign relations. In particular, al-Sharaa established relations with the United States, secured the support of Arab Gulf countries and Turkey, and turned away from Assad's supporters - Iran and Russia. Devastating Western sanctions were largely lifted.

