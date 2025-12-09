$42.060.13
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
06:20 PM • 12919 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 15124 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 20901 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 22416 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 28217 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 34855 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 32810 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
December 8, 11:28 AM • 18220 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 33821 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Syria marks one year since the overthrow of the Assad regime: the country builds a new future

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Syria marked the first anniversary of the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime with official events, where President Ahmed al-Sharaa announced a "clear vision for a new Syria." The transitional period under his leadership will last four years to create institutions, laws, and a new constitution.

Syria marks one year since the overthrow of the Assad regime: the country builds a new future

On Monday, December 8, Syria marked the first anniversary of the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime. Official events took place in the country, including on the central Umayyad Square in Damascus, reports UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

It is noted that the current leader of the country, President Ahmed al-Sharaa, told a large crowd of supporters that his government "has laid out a clear vision for a new Syria as a state that looks to a promising future," calling it a historic break with a "dark chapter."

From north to south and from east to west, if God wills, we will rebuild a strong Syria with a structure that corresponds to its present and past

- he said.

According to him, the transitional period under his leadership will last another four years to create institutions, laws, and a new constitution that will be put to a public vote, after which elections will be held in the country.

The publication indicates that al-Sharaa has broad powers under the interim constitution approved in March. In October, the authorities organized an indirect vote to form a parliament, but Sharia has not yet elected a third of the 210 members.

For reference

Bashar al-Assad fled Syria to Russia a year ago, when al-Sharaa's rebels captured Damascus after an eight-day blitzkrieg in the country, ending his rule more than 13 years after the uprising escalated into a fierce civil war.

The new leader introduced major reforms that changed Syria's foreign relations. In particular, al-Sharaa established relations with the United States, secured the support of Arab Gulf countries and Turkey, and turned away from Assad's supporters - Iran and Russia. Devastating Western sanctions were largely lifted.

