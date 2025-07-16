Israeli airstrike hits presidential palace in Damascus - media
Syrian media report a new Israeli airstrike on the presidential palace in Damascus. The military does not comment on the latest incident, which occurred after a previous strike on the Syrian military headquarters.
The military, the Israeli publication writes, has not yet commented on the latest strike.
Earlier, Damascus reported an Israeli strike on the Syrian military headquarters amid fighting in Suweida.