Singles' Day, Polish Independence Day, and International Energy Saving Day: what else is celebrated on November 11

November 11 is a date rich in world-class events. On this day, both national holidays, such as Poland's Independence Day, and international ones, such as Singles' Day, Energy Saving Day, and World Shopping Day, are celebrated. Believers commemorate the holy martyrs Victor and Stephanida and the Venerable Theodore the Studite, while the world honors the memory of those who died in the First World War and animals that suffered in wars. UNN offers a selection of holidays on November 11 that unite the past and the present, reminding us of the strength of the human spirit, independence, and care for the planet.

Singles' Day

Singles' Day is celebrated on November 11, initiated by students of Nanjing University in China in the 1990s. The date 11.11 symbolizes four ones - four single people.

Over time, the holiday transformed from a humorous one into one of the largest commercial days in the world. In China, it is called "Single's Day."

Poland's Independence Day

Poland celebrates Independence Day on November 11 - in honor of the restoration of statehood in 1918 after 123 years of partitions between Russia, Prussia, and Austria. On this day, Józef Piłsudski took power in Warsaw, and the country reappeared on the map of Europe.

The holiday is one of the most important in Poland and is accompanied by parades, solemn speeches, and the laying of flowers at national monuments. A large "Independence March" takes place in Warsaw. It is a day of national pride and unity of the Polish people.

World Shopping Day

It is celebrated on November 11 - the same day as Singles' Day, because it was then that the tradition of mass online discounts originated in China. The idea was picked up by large companies around the world, turning it into a "global shopping festival."

On this day, online stores offer huge discounts, often larger than on "Black Friday." For the Chinese economy, this is one of the most important commercial phenomena of the year. However, environmentalists warn that mass consumption creates a significant burden on the environment.

Remembrance Day for the Fallen in the First World War

It is celebrated on November 11 - the day of the signing of the Compiègne Armistice in 1918, which ended the First World War. It is also called Armistice Day or Remembrance Day.

In many countries, the red poppy is a symbol of this day, reminding of fallen soldiers. In the United Kingdom and Commonwealth countries, moments of silence and wreath-laying ceremonies are held. It is a day of deep respect for all who died for peace.

International Energy Saving Day

The holiday was established in 2008 on the initiative of the international environmental organization "World Energy." The goal is to draw attention to the rational use of energy and resources.

On this day, educational events, eco-lessons, flash mobs, and campaigns to reduce electricity consumption are held. Many institutions symbolically turn off the lights for one hour. Energy Saving Day reminds us that even small actions by everyone can affect the state of the planet.

Day of Remembrance for Animal Victims of War

This day is celebrated on November 11 to honor the millions of animals that died in wars - horses, dogs, pigeons, and others. The idea originated in Great Britain in 2004.

The symbol is a purple poppy - a sign of respect for animals that served people in combat. Their role in wars was enormous: they transported ammunition, rescued the wounded, and delivered messages. This day reminds us of human responsibility for all living beings.

World Origami Day

Origami Day is celebrated on November 11 in Japan, and in other countries from October 24 to November 11. The date symbolizes the combination of beauty, patience, and creativity inherent in this art.

Origami (from Japanese "folded paper") has a centuries-old history, originating in ancient rituals. Today, it is not only an art but also a popular form of art therapy and concentration training. On this day, exhibitions, master classes, and flash mobs for folding paper figures are held around the world.

Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyrs Victor and Stephanida

This Christian holiday is celebrated on November 11 according to the new calendar. Saint Victor was a warrior in Damascus who suffered martyrdom for his faith in Christ in the 3rd century.

During his execution, the pagan woman Stephanida openly showed compassion, for which she was also executed. They are considered symbols of devotion to faith and courage in the face of persecution. On this day, believers pray for the strengthening of spirit and steadfastness in trials.

Day of Remembrance of the Venerable Theodore the Studite

The Venerable Theodore the Studite (759–826) was a prominent church figure and reformer of monastic life in Byzantium. He headed the famous Studion Monastery in Constantinople, from which his nickname comes.

Theodore was an active fighter against iconoclasm, defending the right to venerate icons. His works influenced the development of monastic rules throughout the Orthodox world. On his feast day, Orthodox Christians remember the importance of spiritual discipline and fidelity to ideals.

