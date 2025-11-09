ukenru
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this season

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11205 views

Stylist Olena Mudrenko spoke about the trendy colors for winter 2025–2026, including mocha brown, chili pepper red, and lime green. Buttery yellow, sky blue, burgundy, chocolate, gray, and milky white also remain relevant.

Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this season

This winter, warm, rich, and natural shades will dominate fashion. The Pantone Institute named mocha brown as the main color of the season, and among the trends are chili red, dusty pink, lime green, all variations of khaki, and electric purple. Stylist Olena Mudrenko told UNN journalist about this.

Also, buttery yellow and sky blue colors continue their game from the summer season. Of course, burgundy, chocolate gray, and milky remain the unchanging autumn colors.

- noted Olena Mudrenko.

According to the expert, these shades dominated the runways of Paris, Milan, London, and New York in the collections of Miu Miu, Saint Laurent, Prada, Gucci, Loewe, Bottega Veneta, and other brands.

Outerwear, accessories, and color combinations

Last winter, chocolate color dominated outerwear. This season it remains relevant, but, according to Olena, there are options for those who want to look different:

"Instead of chocolate, you can choose khaki or deep blue - they will look fresh and new."

Among the most relevant combinations of the season, she named combinations of pink with khaki, deep blue with light gray, and lemon yellow with burgundy. The stylist also noted that this is only a small part of beautiful color combinations for a wardrobe.

Fashion after 60: short haircuts that give youth and confidence08.10.25, 10:12 • 78965 views

As for accessories, Olena said that "In the accessory group, hyperbolized jewelry is acutely trendy."

Universal colors for everyone

Olena emphasizes that shades in the lower part of the image, i.e., everything that is not in the portrait zone, remain universal.

"If we talk about the portrait zone, then these are milky and black colors - they definitely suit everyone," the stylist notes.

When asked what colors should be avoided in winter, the expert answered simply:

"You should only avoid colors that annoy you or that you don't like."

So, winter 2025–2026 will be marked by natural and warm shades with bright accents. Stylists advise not to be afraid of experiments and to combine classics with unexpected colors, maintaining individuality in every look.

Alla Kiosak

