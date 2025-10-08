Fashion after 60: short haircuts that give youth and confidence

$41.320.03
48.170.10
ukenru
07:23 AM • 1704 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
07:01 AM • 7460 views
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
07:01 AM • 10663 views
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
06:24 AM • 11807 views
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 7, 03:10 PM • 49794 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
October 7, 02:52 PM • 53158 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 7, 12:19 PM • 38832 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
October 7, 11:53 AM • 40745 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 7, 09:44 AM • 36830 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 67972 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3.2m/s
88%
751mm
Popular news
SBU and National Police blocked new "schemes for draft dodgers": among those detained are a former Cabinet official and heads of higher education institutionsPhotoOctober 8, 01:02 AM • 21882 views
In Crimea, the occupiers check schoolchildren's phones for VPN and Ukrainian languageOctober 8, 02:06 AM • 19098 views
Israel and Hamas made "progress" in Egypt talks - CNN02:56 AM • 22433 views
The Czech Republic may transfer 30 modernized T-72M4CZ tanks to Ukraine - General Staff of the country04:41 AM • 13845 views
Fashion after 60: short haircuts that give youth and confidencePhoto07:12 AM • 11432 views
Publications
Fashion after 60: short haircuts that give youth and confidencePhoto07:12 AM • 11768 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadershipOctober 7, 03:10 PM • 49848 views
Why did one of the giants of the domestic pharmaceutical industry, "Darnytsia," fall into its own trap? The history of the issue October 7, 01:53 PM • 37803 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 68005 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 77546 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
State Border of Ukraine
Uzhhorod
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in history07:42 AM • 3992 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 33941 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 37518 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 89342 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 84302 views
Actual
Forbes
Tesla Model Y
Financial Times
Shahed-136
Leopard 2

Fashion after 60: short haircuts that give youth and confidence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11803 views

Modern women over 60 prefer short fashionable haircuts such as bob, pixie, and bob, which add volume and refresh the look. These hairstyles are easy to style, emphasize femininity, and allow you to look well-groomed without much effort.

Fashion after 60: short haircuts that give youth and confidence

Modern women over 60 choose not only comfort but also strive to be stylish. Short fashionable haircuts - bob, pixie or bob - add volume to the hair, open the face and refresh the look. Such forms are easy to style, they emphasize femininity and allow you to look well-groomed without excessive effort, writes UNN.

Details

Why a haircut is important after 60

A haircut at this age is important not only from an aesthetic point of view, but also from a psychological and practical one. Over the years, hair becomes thin and drier, and a proper haircut helps to add volume and hide gray hair. In addition, a new hairstyle can refresh the look and emphasize facial features. 

Appearance directly affects self-esteem, and many women over 60 notice that even a small change in hair shape adds confidence. At the same time, a practical short or medium-length hairstyle significantly simplifies daily care, washing and styling.

How to choose a haircut

At this age, when choosing a haircut, you should focus not only on fashion trends, but also on hair type, face shape and lifestyle.

First of all, you need to consider the hair structure. Face shape also determines the choice of hairstyle. Short asymmetrical haircuts or a bob with side bangs help soften features and balance facial proportions. A bob or French bob makes the look elegant and harmonious, and light layers add volume and dynamics.

Comfort is no less important. The haircut should be comfortable for daily care and suit your lifestyle. Practical short hairstyles save time on washing and styling.

Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylish22.08.25, 14:01 • 38041 view

Short haircuts

At the age of over 60, women increasingly choose short haircuts that add freshness, lightness and elegance to the look. Modern trends offer many options that suit different hair types and face shapes.

Bob

A bob is an elegant choice for women over 60. It can be straight or slightly elongated, with straight lines or with a slight curl at the ends. A bob refreshes the face, makes features softer and more harmonious, and thanks to its versatility, it is easy to style and maintain in a well-groomed condition.

Pixie

A pixie cut is a short but very expressive option that emphasizes facial features and adds a youthful look. It is suitable for women with different hair types and does not require complex care. A pixie can vary from a very short to a more elongated option, adding volume or texture as desired.

Bob

A bob is one of the most versatile haircuts that suits almost everyone. It can be classic, asymmetrical or with bangs, which allows you to adapt the haircut to individual characteristics. A bob adds volume and structure, making the look more modern and stylish.

Hair care after winter: tips from a trichologist19.03.25, 09:49 • 136104 views

French bob

A French bob is a haircut that combines elegance and lightness. It is characterized by straight lines and a minimalist style, which makes the look refined and modern. A French bob is suitable for women with straight hair and adds French charm to the look.

Shaggy

A shaggy haircut is characterized by torn layers and slight carelessness, which adds youthfulness and dynamism to the look. It is suitable for women with wavy or straight hair and does not require complex care. A shaggy adds volume and movement, making the hairstyle more lively and natural.

Short cascade

A short cascade is a layered haircut of different lengths that adds volume and movement to the hair. It is suitable for women with any hair type and helps to correct the oval of the face. A cascade adds lightness and naturalness, making the hairstyle more voluminous and lively.

Bangs and layers

Bangs after 60 can radically refresh the face. For example, light, asymmetrical or elongated bangs hide wrinkles on the forehead well. They make the haircut more dynamic and modern, even if the hair is short. For example, a pixie with elongated bangs or a bob with side bangs look very stylish and harmonious.

Layers are another important element of short haircuts for women over 60. They add volume to the hair, which is especially important for thin or sparse hair. Layers make the hairstyle less "heavy" and help emphasize the natural texture of the hair. A short cascade or shaggy with layers look lively and modern, and a bob with light layers adds playfulness and volume at the ends.

The combination of bangs and layers makes the look even more youthful and stylish.

Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advises18.09.25, 21:24 • 28184 views

Alona Utkina

Life hackPublications