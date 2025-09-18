Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advises

Fashion designer Andre Tan shared the main sweater trends for this season: a high collar for style and warmth, and a classic oversized sweater for charm. What sweaters will become a must-have for autumn 2025 - read in the UNN material.

Among the sweaters that must be in the autumn-winter wardrobe of 2025, Tan names high-neck sweaters.

A high collar is not only warmth, but also style, style and once again style. Choose cashmere or soft knitwear for comfortable autumn walks. Such a sweater goes well with both jeans and leather skirts. - says the designer.

He also highlighted the classic oversized sweater, which, according to Tan, must be in the wardrobe of any stylish lady, because it adds charm even to the simplest looks.

Also, according to the designer's advice, a chunky knit sweater, which looks like "warm beautiful hugs," should be added to the autumn wardrobe.

Chunky knit adds texture and character to your look, and pair these sweaters with jeans or skirts. It looks super stylish and cozy. What else do you need? - says Tan.

The next must-have, according to the designer, is a sweater with original details, such as cutouts on the shoulders, voluminous cuffs, decor, and everything that attracts attention.

