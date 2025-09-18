Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advises

$41.190.02
48.770.12
ukenru
05:45 PM • 2032 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
12:49 PM • 13502 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 23949 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 33896 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 22171 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 19626 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 29858 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 15819 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 48677 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 44603 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
2m/s
70%
753mm
Popular news
There are reports of drone attack on Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan in Russia: fire breaks outVideoSeptember 18, 08:55 AM • 9470 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhotoSeptember 18, 08:58 AM • 29741 views
10-year-old boy cared for two brothers with a genetic disease for over a year: prosecutor's office initiated an investigation into social servicesSeptember 18, 09:16 AM • 16100 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 21515 views
Kolomoisky will not get his Ukrainian passport back: The Supreme Court put an end to the case03:35 PM • 9364 views
Publications
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 21537 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 33884 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhotoSeptember 18, 08:58 AM • 29760 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 29855 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 48675 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Roberta Metsola
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Kyiv Oblast
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advises06:24 PM • 142 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 26353 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 25741 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 25922 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 24358 views
Actual
TikTok
ChatGPT
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advises

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

Fashion designer Andre Tan named the main sweater trends for autumn 2025, including high-neck sweaters and classic oversized models. He also highlighted chunky knit sweaters and original details as essential wardrobe items.

Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advises

Fashion designer Andre Tan shared the main sweater trends for this season: a high collar for style and warmth, and a classic oversized sweater for charm. What sweaters will become a must-have for autumn 2025 - read in the UNN material.

Among the sweaters that must be in the autumn-winter wardrobe of 2025, Tan names high-neck sweaters.

A high collar is not only warmth, but also style, style and once again style. Choose cashmere or soft knitwear for comfortable autumn walks. Such a sweater goes well with both jeans and leather skirts.

- says the designer.

He also highlighted the classic oversized sweater, which, according to Tan, must be in the wardrobe of any stylish lady, because it adds charm even to the simplest looks.

Also, according to the designer's advice, a chunky knit sweater, which looks like "warm beautiful hugs," should be added to the autumn wardrobe.

Chunky knit adds texture and character to your look, and pair these sweaters with jeans or skirts. It looks super stylish and cozy. What else do you need?

 - says Tan.

The next must-have, according to the designer, is a sweater with original details, such as cutouts on the shoulders, voluminous cuffs, decor, and everything that attracts attention.

Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylish22.08.25, 14:01 • 37772 views

Alona Utkina

UNN LiteLife hack