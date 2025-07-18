US did not support recent Israeli strikes on Syria - State Department

US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce stated that the United States did not support Israel's recent strikes on Syria. Washington clearly expressed its dissatisfaction after the escalation of the situation and promptly took measures to de-escalate it. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Regarding Israel's intervention and actions... The United States did not support Israel's recent strikes. We are conducting diplomatic negotiations with Israel and Syria at the highest level to resolve the current crisis and achieve a lasting agreement between the two sovereign states. - said Tammy Bruce.

Bruce refrained from answering whether Washington supports Israel's military operations when it deems them appropriate.

I will not talk about future or past negotiations. Right now, we are dealing with this specific episode, with what was necessary, and I think we have made our displeasure very clear, certainly the President has expressed it, and we worked very quickly to stop it. - she emphasized.

According to her, the United States of America condemns the violence in Syria and actively cooperates with all parties to the conflict to find ways to de-escalate and continue dialogue on integration. Washington also called on the Syrian authorities to take a leading role in this process.

Recall

On July 16, an Israeli strike reportedly hit the headquarters of the Syrian armed forces in Damascus, Al Jazeera reports, indicating that this exacerbates the unstable situation on the ground and is a fulfillment of statements related to clashes between Syrian government forces and "Druze militants" in the city of Suwayda in southern Syria.