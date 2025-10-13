$41.600.10
The first seven hostages captured on October 7, 2023, have been handed over to Israel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1178 views

The Israel Defense Forces announced that the first seven hostages captured on October 7, 2023, have been handed over to Hamas. Another 13 people will be released during the day.

The first seven hostages captured on October 7, 2023, have been handed over to Israel

The Israel Defense Forces reported that the Hamas terrorist group handed over the first seven hostages, who were captured on October 7, 2023, to the military. Another 13 will be released today during the day, writes UNN with reference to the Israel Defense Forces.

Details

Seven hostages who returned from Hamas captivity have just met with IDF troops in the Gaza Strip and are now heading to Israeli territory, the military said.

The names of the seven hostages are known: Matan Angrest, brothers Gali and Ziv Berman, Alon Ohel, Eitan Mor, Omri Miran, and Guy Gilboa-Dalal.

The IDF spokesman asks the public to act responsibly and sensitively, respect the privacy of the returning hostages, and rely solely on official information.

The Red Cross handed over the hostages to IDF troops in Gaza. After that, they will be escorted from Gaza to a military facility near Re'im, where they will undergo initial physical and psychological examination and meet with their families.

The other 13 living hostages will be released later today from various areas of Gaza.

Addition

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared victory in the war, but warned that enemies are preparing a new attack on the country.

Israel has approached a historic moment - the return of the remains of one of its most famous intelligence officers, Eli Cohen, executed in Syria back in 1965. According to Saudi media reports, this issue may be resolved within the framework of negotiations between Damascus and Tel Aviv on de-escalation of tensions.

