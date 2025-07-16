Damascus reports Israeli strike on Syrian military headquarters amid hostilities in Suweida

In Damascus, an Israeli strike reportedly hit the headquarters of the Syrian armed forces, Al Jazeera reports, indicating that this escalates the unstable situation on the ground and is a fulfillment of statements related to clashes between Syrian government forces and "Druze militants" in the city of Suwayda in southern Syria, writes UNN.

Details

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, as stated, "said on Wednesday that the Israeli military struck the entrance to the headquarters of the Syrian armed forces in Damascus."

The strikes, as indicated, occurred hours after Katz's statements to the Syrian government to withdraw troops from Suwayda, where fierce clashes have taken place in recent days with "militants of Syria's Druze minority," whom Israel views as a potential ally in Syria and claims to be intervening to protect.

In the southern city, a major center of the Druze community, fierce fighting resumed after a ceasefire announced by the Syrian government on Tuesday was quickly broken.

In reports from Damascus, an Al Jazeera correspondent, as indicated, said he witnessed two drone attacks on the Syrian Ministry of Defense headquarters, one at the entrance to the building and the other near the back wall. Drones continued to circle overhead, and bursts of fire were heard, apparently from Syrian defense positions firing at the drones, the publication writes.

