Damascus reports Israeli strike on Syrian military headquarters amid hostilities in Suweida

To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
01:16 PM • 11030 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
12:12 PM • 14252 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 35622 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
09:05 AM • 59636 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Exclusive
July 16, 07:08 AM • 74066 views
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
July 16, 03:38 AM • 85959 views
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
July 15, 07:40 PM • 199650 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 239872 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
July 15, 10:57 AM • 244549 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
July 15, 10:52 AM • 107968 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
US and European countries set deadline for new nuclear deal with Iran: detailsJuly 16, 06:00 AM • 67034 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 88626 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by people in military uniform: the case is being investigated by the SBI
Exclusive
08:23 AM • 53181 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdog09:55 AM • 48885 views
End of the Russian-Ukrainian War: China Names "Only Viable Option"10:55 AM • 31925 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated01:16 PM • 11030 views
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideas11:57 AM • 22409 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 199650 views
Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?July 15, 06:14 PM • 120428 views
Over five months without a solution: marketing agreements are still banned, and the market awaits clear rulesJuly 15, 04:31 PM • 123464 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denis Shmyhal
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
Kharkiv
Mykolaiv
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdog09:55 AM • 49637 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 89345 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 63363 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 80258 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 108434 views
MIM-104 Patriot
M113 armored personnel carrier
Coca-Cola
ATACMS
The Guardian

Damascus reports Israeli strike on Syrian military headquarters amid hostilities in Suweida

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1138 views

Israel reportedly struck the headquarters of the Syrian armed forces in Damascus. This occurred after statements by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz regarding the withdrawal of Syrian troops from Suweida, where clashes are ongoing.

Damascus reports Israeli strike on Syrian military headquarters amid hostilities in Suweida

In Damascus, an Israeli strike reportedly hit the headquarters of the Syrian armed forces, Al Jazeera reports, indicating that this escalates the unstable situation on the ground and is a fulfillment of statements related to clashes between Syrian government forces and "Druze militants" in the city of Suwayda in southern Syria, writes UNN.

Details

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, as stated, "said on Wednesday that the Israeli military struck the entrance to the headquarters of the Syrian armed forces in Damascus."

The strikes, as indicated, occurred hours after Katz's statements to the Syrian government to withdraw troops from Suwayda, where fierce clashes have taken place in recent days with "militants of Syria's Druze minority," whom Israel views as a potential ally in Syria and claims to be intervening to protect.

In the southern city, a major center of the Druze community, fierce fighting resumed after a ceasefire announced by the Syrian government on Tuesday was quickly broken.

In reports from Damascus, an Al Jazeera correspondent, as indicated, said he witnessed two drone attacks on the Syrian Ministry of Defense headquarters, one at the entrance to the building and the other near the back wall. Drones continued to circle overhead, and bursts of fire were heard, apparently from Syrian defense positions firing at the drones, the publication writes.

Syria will seek withdrawal of Israeli troops from Golan Heights as part of any peace deal - Media30.06.25, 15:01 • 1584 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Damascus
Syria
