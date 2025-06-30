Syria will seek withdrawal of Israeli troops from Golan Heights as part of any peace deal - Media

Syria intends to demand from Iran the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Golan Heights. Damascus promises to adhere to such a position regardless of what peace agreement the two states manage to conclude. This is reported by Ynetnews, according to UNN.

Details

Syrian sources tell the Hezbollah-affiliated publication that while Ash-Sharaa is open to ties with Israel, his supporters prefer non-military engagement. Turkey opposes this, fearing Israeli and Saudi Arabian influence in Syria.

Israeli officials said there were serious doubts as to whether the new Syrian leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa, would agree to any peace deal with Israel that does not involve withdrawal from the Golan Heights, which Israel captured during the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed.

According to officials, the United States was informed about the negotiations, which focus not only on security arrangements.

Signs of a possible peace agreement between Syria and Israel by the end of 2025 are becoming increasingly realistic, which could potentially mark a historic shift in regional diplomacy.

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, a close ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who has strong ties to the Trump administration, is scheduled to visit Washington later on Monday. He is expected to discuss the situation and the potential expansion of the 2020 Abraham Accords.

Israel strikes Syria in response to rocket launch – media